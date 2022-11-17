Read full article on original website
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
firststateupdate.com
Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town
Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
foxbaltimore.com
Crews finish repair work for 8-foot sinkhole in Bowie, Md. that swallowed a car
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — Crews in Old Town Bowie, Md. wrapped up repair work for an eight-foot sinkhole Monday afternoon. The sinkhole was discovered at the intersection of Duckettown Road and Maple Avenue, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC). SkyTrak7 flew over the scene in which you...
foxbaltimore.com
52-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in White Marsh Friday morning
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in White Marsh, Baltimore County, early on Friday morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say, at about 7:20 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police were sent to I-95 South in White Marsh...
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen accused of attempting to break into cars, carrying gun in Severn
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say was checking car door handles while armed with a gun in Severn. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Monday officers were called to the area of Astilbe Way and Briar Ridge Lane after a report of people checking car door handles.
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
wnav.com
Five Vehicle Crash Kills Annapolitan and Puts a Driver in the Jennifer Road Lockup
A deadly five-vehicle crash killed a 68-year-old Annapolis man named Brian Mahaney, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, that collided, according to State Troopers, with a 2009 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving the wrong way on I97, at Route 32. State police say that a total of five vehicles...
foxbaltimore.com
2 people rescued from house fire in Dundalk Friday evening
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were rescued a from house fire in Dundalk on Friday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the 7800 block of Harold Road for a fire on the second floor of the house. Firefighters rescued two people from the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
foxbaltimore.com
1 man injured in overnight shooting in Southeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 35-year-old man was injured late Saturday night from a shooting in Southeast Baltimore. Police said the 35-year-old walked into a local hospital around 11 p.m. looking for treatment for his injuries. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
WBOC
Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- A Townsend man was killed in a crash Friday morning after he ran off the road and hit a tree. Delaware State Police say that a black 2015 Dodge Journey was going northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road around 9 a.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The car continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot 7 months ago dies, becoming Baltimore's 300th homicide of 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say the city has now crossed the grim milestone of 300 homicides for the year. This comes after a man shot in April died and was ruled a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the...
Elkton camper fire leaves one person dead, another critically injured
A Thursday morning fire in Elkton has left one person dead and another critically injured in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
Nottingham MD
Critical injuries reported after person struck following I-95 crash
——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 that was followed by a pedestrian being struck. The initial crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and I-695 and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple lanes were closed...
