Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Gridiron Gala fills Lambeau Field atrium with the sounds of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay hosted its first-ever concert in the atrium of Lambeau Field Saturday. Some concertgoers took part in dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom earlier in the afternoon. It looks like those lessons paid off. A dance floor was brought...
wearegreenbay.com
Give the gift of fun this season with Gnome Games
(WFRV) – Need gift ideas that will always be a hit?. Local 5 Live visited Gnome Games where the Head Gnome Pat Fuge and staff at all three locations can help you pick out a fun game, perfect for anyone on your shopping list. Gnome Games is located at:
wearegreenbay.com
38th Annual Prevea Holiday Parade fills downtown Green Bay with holiday cheer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade took place in downtown Green Bay. Spectators watching the parade say they are excited to see what it has to offer. “I mean this is a great family event, it’s cold but you know I see...
wearegreenbay.com
Parker John’s shows why the Pig Pen is perfect for your holiday party
(WFRV) – Have you ever thought about having your holiday party in the pig pen?. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s with a closer look at why this is exactly where you’ll want to celebrate, plus we get a look at the food and drinks available. Parker...
wearegreenbay.com
Gallagher’s Pizza offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday. Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Some ‘other’ holiday flavors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vast variety of shows awaits us for the holidays. Here is a sampler of newer or different productions on the calendar. A tour of the moving “All is Calm” will visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton Nov. 27. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet ‘David Bowie’ a sweet, affectionate cat ready for a forever home
(WFRV) – This handsome 6-year-old cat has one blue and one green eye, which is called complete heterochromia! Contrary to popular belief, his namesake did not have this condition specifically but both are still unique none-the-less. While initially shy, our all-white feline friend has proven to be one of...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
wearegreenbay.com
Smokestack from 1847 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 175 years since the SS Phoenix carrying a ship full of Dutch immigrants caught fire just before reaching the city of Sheboygan. The ship eventually sank and killed 190 people on board, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks on Lake Michigan.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
wearegreenbay.com
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
wearegreenbay.com
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Nearing Completion
Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
wearegreenbay.com
Plane flown by two war heroes showcased at EAA ahead of upcoming film
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The story of two war heroes is being depicted in the new Sony Pictures film ‘Devotion’, and you can see their plane at EAA. The film and exhibit tell the tale of Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner.
wearegreenbay.com
Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
Changing clothes and lives at the Community Giving Closet
The Community Giving Closet in Howard is for more than changing clothes. It's for changing lives, and the closet's founder knows this best.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
