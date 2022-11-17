ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Give the gift of fun this season with Gnome Games

(WFRV) – Need gift ideas that will always be a hit?. Local 5 Live visited Gnome Games where the Head Gnome Pat Fuge and staff at all three locations can help you pick out a fun game, perfect for anyone on your shopping list. Gnome Games is located at:
Gallagher’s Pizza offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday. Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. According to...
Warren Gerds/Review: Some ‘other’ holiday flavors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vast variety of shows awaits us for the holidays. Here is a sampler of newer or different productions on the calendar. A tour of the moving “All is Calm” will visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton Nov. 27. A...
Meet ‘David Bowie’ a sweet, affectionate cat ready for a forever home

(WFRV) – This handsome 6-year-old cat has one blue and one green eye, which is called complete heterochromia! Contrary to popular belief, his namesake did not have this condition specifically but both are still unique none-the-less. While initially shy, our all-white feline friend has proven to be one of...
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
Smokestack from 1847 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 175 years since the SS Phoenix carrying a ship full of Dutch immigrants caught fire just before reaching the city of Sheboygan. The ship eventually sank and killed 190 people on board, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks on Lake Michigan.
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
River North Apartments Nearing Completion

Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
Plane flown by two war heroes showcased at EAA ahead of upcoming film

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The story of two war heroes is being depicted in the new Sony Pictures film ‘Devotion’, and you can see their plane at EAA. The film and exhibit tell the tale of Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner.
Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
