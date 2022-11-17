I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire.
Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left side of the highway.Visit NBC4’s traffic page for the latest updates on road conditions and crashes
Traffic was initially forced to exit at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard before some lanes reopened.
