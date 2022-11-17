NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for Texas weather
(NEXSTAR) — Texans know better than to expect a white Christmas, but this winter is set to be anything but. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for the Lone Star State.
The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what December, January and February will look like across the country.Is never-ending La Niña the new normal?
The outlook shows the effects of La Niña still clearly visible. A La Niña climate pattern tends to divid the country in half, bringing a dry winter to the southern half and a wetter winter to the northern half.
You can see that pattern in the forecast map released Thursday (below): While the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Northeast are forecast to see above-average precipitation, the southern half of the country – including Texas – is looking dry.
Southwestern Texas, along the state’s border with Mexico, is the area most likely to see below-average precipitation this winter.Carter’s infant pajamas recalled over injury hazard
NOAA’s temperature outlook doesn’t look any bit more wintery for Texas. The vast majority of the state is highlighted in shades of orange, indicating a likelihood for warmer-than-average weather from December through February.
About two-thirds of Texas is currently in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . A warm and dry winter, as NOAA is predicting, would only aggravate those conditions.
La Niña is favored to stick around all winter, with NOAA forecasters giving it a 76% chance of lasting through February. What happens in spring is less clear; meteorologists say there’s about a 50-50 chance we shift into an ENSO-neutral pattern, which means we’re neither seeing La Niña nor El Niño.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0