PureVPN's $1.13 a month Black Friday deal is frankly ridiculous

All the best Black Friday 2022 deals are live, with some incredible Black Friday VPN deals on offer – and this one from best VPN contender PureVPN absolutely takes the cake.

The lengthy 5-year plan starts off at a shockingly cheap $1.33 a month, but Tom's Guide readers can take advantage of our exclusive code TECH15 to knock an extra 15% off the asking price. That works out at just $1.13 a month !

This is one of the best-value VPN deals we've ever seen here at Tom's Guide, and at just $67 for 5 years of cover, it works out at 90% off – an unbelievable discount.

However, should you be looking for a shorter-term plan, PureVPN can provide here as well. At less than $25 all-in, you can bag PureVPN's 1-year plan at just $1.99 a month . And, exclusively for Tom's Guide readers, the provider is throwing in a year of PureKeep , PureVPN's very own password manager .

So, plenty to choose from then. More details below.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use code TECH15 to save an extra 15%. View Deal

PureVPN | 1 year + FREE PureKeep password manager | $1.99/mo

For true commitment-phobes, PureVPN is also offering a bargain 1-year plan. It's almost as cheap per month, it's flexible, much cheaper upfront, and still offers great value compared to its rivals.

What's more, should you choose the 1-year plan, you'll also get a free subscription to PureKeep , PureVPN's in-house password manager. This deal is exclusive to Tom's Guide. So, all of that for less than $25... It's not bad, is it? View Deal

PureVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $1.48/mo | Code: TECH15

If you don't fancy signing up to a 5-year plan, you can get almost the same price on the 2-year plan. If you use the code TECH15 to save an extra 15%, you'll be paying less than $40 all-in for reliable cover – and you really can't complain with that. View Deal

Is this VPN deal good?

In short: yes, it's incredible!

PureVPN is a reliable mid-range VPN provider that's well suited to general privacy usage, streaming global content on Netflix and other sites, as well as avoiding restrictions imposed by governments or workplaces.

When compared to the competition, though, PureVPN's biggest draw is its price. At $1.13 a month (when our TECH15 coupon is used), there isn't a VPN on the market that can match its combination of functionality and value.

So, if you fancy getting 5 whole years of internet privacy and protection, you need look no further.

Sign up on the PureVPN website .