Sunday’s 2022 World Cup opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador drew an average of about 3.2M multi-platform viewers for Fox Sports. The game, which ended 2-0 to Ecuador, aired on FS1 and on the Fox Sports App, kicking off at 8am PT/11am ET. On the linear channel alone, an average of about 3.1M people tuned in for the match, and the game reached its peak with 3.5M viewers. On average, FS1’s telecast was up 78% compared to the audience for 2018’s opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia (1.7M) and 136% compared to the 2018 Group Stage average from Russia (1.3M). Telemundo Deportes’ Spanish-language...

28 MINUTES AGO