Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM.

UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day.

Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff.

A code yellow limits the amount of movement in the building.

Police presence will be throughout the building as a precaution.

UPDATE: Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says his department and Wheeling police are on the scene and everything is under control.

Howard said there is no SWAT team en route to the High School.

Howard wanted to reiterate that staff and kids are safe.

Wheeling Park High School is under a code red after social media rumors.

Ohio County Schools sent out a message to parents saying the school is working with law enforcement to investigate social media rumors.

The rumors were shared by students and staff to officials.

Ohio County schools say students and staff are currently safe.

7News is working to gather more information from officials, refresh this story for updates

Steve Weisal
4d ago

yo yall are way off with this article. they recovered a gun and arrested a kid. why isn't any of that mentioned. the families of those kids should be told what really happened. im glad no one was hurt though.

Related
WTRF- 7News

Sign of the times: Wheeling Park athlete helps fellow swimmer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– This Ohio County student athlete is going above and beyond to ensure his teammate has an equal opportunity to learn. **Wheeling Park High School swimmer learns sign language to help teammate** “I don’t know, it’s just the first thing that came to my head was just learn sign language.“ Aidan Kosol, Wheeling Park […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground

A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Elementary children attend Career Day

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Children are often asked the proverbial question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Maybe they see themselves as a nurse, a police officer or perhaps even a news anchor. Although this question, some say, may be too early to ask kids so young, teachers and staff at […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Harrison News-Herald

School nurse saw a need and filled a backpack

ADENA—At Buckeye Local West Elementary, school nurse Mandi Cook wanted to help food-insecure students, so she started her own “Blessings in a Backpack” program to feed kids in need. “I felt there was too much of a need not to do something,” Cook said. “As a nurse, this is what we do.” She knew about a similar program at Harrison Hills and wanted to see it started at Buckeye Local. “The goal is I try to get cereals and ramen, easy things for them to make,” Cook said. “Just something to give them to eat on Saturday and Sunday when they’re not in school.”
ADENA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville PD holding civil service exam

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Steubenville Police Department is hiring officers! They are holding a Civil Service Exam for police officer. It will be on December 6 at 6:00 P.M., at Eastern Gateway Community College. The physical agility test will be held Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Steubenville High School. Here is a full […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital stuck with RSV cases, needs more resources

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The latest reports indicate that pediatricians are pleading that the Biden administration declare RSV an all out emergency. RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. People usually recover in one to two weeks. This virus doesn’t typically hit people so early in the season. But this […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

New fire training center can be filled with smoke and flames

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A nearly one-million dollar facility opened its doors in Jefferson County today—made specifically to be set on fire. It’s a new training academy for Ohio firefighters, to prepare them for whatever obstacles stand in the way of a quick rescue. The ribbon was cut at the Pugliese Fire Training Center in […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Future dog park in Belmont County gets a 27k grant

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The organizers of the future Belmont County Dog Park got some good news today. They are getting a $27,000 NatureWorks grant. They’ve been raising money for months, most recently with a Dog Halloween Costume contest. And they may get even more community support. “The budget was over $80,000. If we’re […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Central And Steubenville March On To Semifinals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central and Steubenville are the two area high school football teams that are still alive. Both will play in their state semifinals this weekend. Wheeling Central will meet top seed and 12-0 James Monroe Friday at 4 p.m. in Lindside. Steubenville will meet Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday night at 7 p.m. at […]
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central To State Semifinals

POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

