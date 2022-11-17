Read full article on original website
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
Vehicle And Money Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle along with money was reported stolen on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between October 15th and November 16th someone took a green 2004 Chevy Trailblazer from the home and took $699 from the victim’s banking account. No arrest has been made but...
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen From Wallet
Hopkinsville Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville man reported money stolen from his wallet Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $1,585 from a man’s wallet that was inside the home on Bryan Street without his permission. No arrest has been made but the...
Man Charged After Pursuit With Law Enforcement In Trigg County
A man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a pursuit in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 28-year-old Jonathan Garner on Tyler Road and he fled turning onto Kentucky 139 then Kentucky 276. The pursuit reportedly ended when deputies...
Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located
Authorities have located a woman that was reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year-old Sherry Murphy was reported missing Saturday afternoon and located Sunday afternoon and is uninjured.
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Brittany Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room who were the guest of Pennyrile State Park as...
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
Approaching Retirement, Lawrence Given ‘Dr. Tom Martin’ Service Award
After 24 years as Trigg County’s District 6 magistrate, the days in office are running thin for the legend, Larry Lawrence. And while that’s okay with both him and his awaiting family, his efforts nonetheless will be missed. Monday night, an emotional Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — himself nearing...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Charity Jordan was southbound when she slowed down for a vehicle turning into the Waffle House parking lot and her vehicle was hit from behind by a truck driven by 17-year-old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
Edward Wolfgram, 74, of Cadiz
Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. for 74 year old Edward Wolfgram of Cadiz, KY. Survivors include: Wife – Penny Wolfgram, Cadiz, KY. Daughter – Anita Wolfgram, Carbondale, IL. Daughter – Angela Tyler, Cadiz, KY. Seven...
Howard Hammonds, 91, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Howard "Preacher" Hammonds of Cadiz, KY will be Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 PM at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Survivors include:. Survivors:...
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
21st Turkey Trot Coming to Downtown Hopkinsville Thursday
One of Hopkinsville’s biggest Thanksgiving morning get-togethers returns for another year Thursday with the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot. Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers, and even dogs on leashes are invited to cover the 3.1-mile course at their own pace. What began as a small run with a...
