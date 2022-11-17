ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win

FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record

No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
