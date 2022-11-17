Read full article on original website
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Who is Joaquim Valente? Meet Gisele Bündchen’s rumored new man after Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is back in the dating game after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with rumored new man Joaquim Valente on Saturday. The duo enjoyed dinner together with the 42-year-old supermodel’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — during a Costa Rica vacation. The outing came one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. So who is the mystery man who appears to be romancing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel? Here is everything you need to know about Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, began...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense could probably use another bye week to work out their issues. The weather was cold, the Patriots defense was hot and somehow their offense looked frozen against the New York Jets on Sunday. This wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly inside Gillette Stadium.
49ers vs. Cardinals Mexico game: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football
It’s Monday Night Football in Mexico as the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: SIGN UP HERE...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle
FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
How another Patriots win over stumbling Jets played on New York tabloids
There was some odd optimism in New York this week about the Jets’ chances to beat the Patriots on Sunday. That optimism was reflected on the back pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post. Yes, the Jets are better than they’ve been and the...
Mac Jones: Patriots’ red zone woes ‘super disappointing’
The New England Patriots scored only one touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it didn’t come on offense or defense. Rookie Marcus Jones returned a Jets punt 84 yards in the game’s final moments to push New England past its divisional rival, 10-3. The win...
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win
FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record
No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
