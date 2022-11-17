OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO