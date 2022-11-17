ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Comments / 7

Miguel Lopez
5d ago

The township of Oak Lawn is as corrupt as they come. Of course we have to fork up the 10 million settlement and of course the board would vote 5 to 0 to help their fellow colleague with no jail time. It's not what you know, it's who you know.

Reply(1)
10
Kjk
4d ago

He should have been locked up. That whole administration hide it and covered it up since day one.

Reply
8
No excuse for this! fix yourselves#
4d ago

Is that why we don’t have a leaf mulching program or other services for all the taxes we pay?

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglc.net

Chicago suburb will pay $10M to settle hit-and-run lawsuit

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement Nov. 8 to resolve the lawsuit filed on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval. The Daily Southtown reports Berkshire’s attorney says Berkshire remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care. The settlement says Oak Lawn does not admit to any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident where then-village manager Larry Deetjen struck Berkshire as he crossed a street.
OAK LAWN, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
Chicago Journal

Two 13-year-old boys identified after they were found shot in vacant home in Roseland

ROSELAND, CHICAGO - Two 13-year-old boys who were found shot in a vacant home and later pronounced dead on Thursday morning have now been identified, authorities said. Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors on the 11400 block of S. Calument Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood told media that they woke to the sound of several gunshots.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy