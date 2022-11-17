Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs using the same play to beat the Chargers two years in a row
The Chiefs quarterback initially wasn’t sure they’d be able to use the same play to beat the Chargers again.
Aikman Rips Cardinals’ Hamilton After Weak Tackle Attempt
The broadcaster was disgusted by the defensive back’s efforts on a play near the goal line.
