Lake County, FL

click orlando

Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man. Troopers said another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane the driver was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man from The Villages was killed in a Lake County crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Honda CR-V southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane around 1:57 p.m. when he tried to make a U-turn from the southbound lane.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV

A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake Mary police asking for help identifying pedestrian killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Police in Lake Mary are asking for help identifying a man who was killed when a car hit him early Saturday morning. According to the Lake Mary Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:35 Saturday morning in the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. The crash involved a vehicle and the unidentified pedestrian. He died at the scene and had no identification on him.
LAKE MARY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with multiple arrests nabbed for probation violations

A Leesburg man has been arrested for violating his probation. Thomas Falzone, 22, had been placed on probation Oct. 6 for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 28 when his probation officer determined Falzone had violation his probation. He was taken into...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Man in critical condition after Orlando house fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is in critical condition after a home went up in flames on Arthur Street in College Park around 5 p.m. Monday. "A lot of flames, huge smoke billowing, just filling the sky," said Happy Gafford, who lives across the street from the home. Gafford...
ORLANDO, FL

