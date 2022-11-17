Read full article on original website
click orlando
Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect says he was ‘scared’ after killing teen on way to bus stop
A hit-and-run suspect told investigators he was “scared” after killing a teen who was on his way to a bus stop last week in Lake County. Enrique Ramirez, 57, of Winter Garden, continued to be held this weekend on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of hit and run.
WESH
Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
WESH
Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man. Troopers said another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane the driver was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
WESH
3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
click orlando
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man from The Villages was killed in a Lake County crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a Honda CR-V southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane around 1:57 p.m. when he tried to make a U-turn from the southbound lane.
villages-news.com
Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV
A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Car crashes through fence, into Spring Hill home: HCSO
A car crashed through a fence and then into a Hernando County home on Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
Man killed after car crash in Orange County involving a pickup truck, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man has died in a crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened last night at 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road and Sheaf Road. Troopers said the crash happened when a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck swerved into...
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
WESH
Lake Mary police asking for help identifying pedestrian killed in crash
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Police in Lake Mary are asking for help identifying a man who was killed when a car hit him early Saturday morning. According to the Lake Mary Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:35 Saturday morning in the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. The crash involved a vehicle and the unidentified pedestrian. He died at the scene and had no identification on him.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with multiple arrests nabbed for probation violations
A Leesburg man has been arrested for violating his probation. Thomas Falzone, 22, had been placed on probation Oct. 6 for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 28 when his probation officer determined Falzone had violation his probation. He was taken into...
WESH
Keeping you safe: What to do if you're stuck on the side of the road or highway
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the most dangerous situations you can be in is stuck on the side of the road or highway. Whether it's a flat tire, an engine problem or running out of gas, one wrong move could put you in the hospital or worse. WESH 2...
WESH
Man in critical condition after Orlando house fire, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is in critical condition after a home went up in flames on Arthur Street in College Park around 5 p.m. Monday. "A lot of flames, huge smoke billowing, just filling the sky," said Happy Gafford, who lives across the street from the home. Gafford...
