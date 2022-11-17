ALABASTER – First Baptist Church of Alabaster is gearing up for their second annual Wonderland event on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Wonderland was created to provide our community with a completely free event where they can experience the wonder of Christmas with their family,” said Amber Bennefield, who is the church pre-school and children’s minister. “Like most churches in our area, we have always had some type of large fall event. So, we thought, why not take all the fun and games from our fall events, and use it to intentionally share the true meaning of Christmas.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO