Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Spain Park, Oak Mountain wrestlers compete at Gulf Coast Clash
MOBILE – The 2022 wrestling season is officially underway, and one of the biggest early-season tournaments saw Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson all have success. Taking part in the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile, the three schools combined for 20 podium finishers in 14 different weight classes in the varsity elite portion of the tournament with two winners, five second-place finishers and three third-place finishers.
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for October
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Oct. 1-31: -Donut Joes; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 10/19/22; 76. -The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf Mode; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 13, Hoover; 10/28/22; 83. -BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 10/19/22; 84. -Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea student to perform in Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at Disney World
CHELSEA – Chelsea Middle School eighth-grader Brooke Silas and her family have special plans for Thanksgiving in Florida this year. Silas, 14, has earned the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 22-25. Silas, who is a member of...
Shelby Reporter
Meet Your Neighbor – Brooke Dodson
Brooke Dodson is no stranger to the people of Helena, and he is certainly not a stranger to the various outdoor trails the city has to offer. Dodson and his wife first moved to Helena back in July 1999, and they immediately fell in love with the community. As an avid runner, Dodson couldn’t get over the various trails available in the area.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Nov. 9
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Nov. 9. -Keith Murimi Mburu, 21, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property $1,500. -Juan C. Perez Patino, 42, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.,...
Shelby Reporter
Riverchase Community Church to hold first ever Winter Wonderland event
PELHAM – Riverchase Community Church is preparing for the holiday season. Riverchase Community Church will host its first ever Winter Wonderland event on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. “Eat, play and be merry,” read a flyer for Riverchase Community Church. “Please join us for a fun and free...
Shelby Reporter
First Baptist of Alabaster prepares for second annual Christmas Wonderland
ALABASTER – First Baptist Church of Alabaster is gearing up for their second annual Wonderland event on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Wonderland was created to provide our community with a completely free event where they can experience the wonder of Christmas with their family,” said Amber Bennefield, who is the church pre-school and children’s minister. “Like most churches in our area, we have always had some type of large fall event. So, we thought, why not take all the fun and games from our fall events, and use it to intentionally share the true meaning of Christmas.”
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Oct. 3 through Oct. 7
The following land transactions occurred between Oct. 3 through Oct. 7. -Opendoor Property Trust I to Brandi Sue Martinez, for $245,000, for Lot 230 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat. -Allan A. Blocker to Garland Drake Grisham, for $257,000, for Lot 15 in Stone Brook 1st Sector. -Gerald...
Shelby Reporter
Second annual Taste of Alabaster has success
ALABASTER – Local residents had the opportunity to enjoy a sampling of what Alabaster has to offer during the second annual Taste of Alabaster. The event was held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster. “We are ecstatic,” Alabaster Business Alliance President Tracy...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Chamber’s Diamond Awards set for Dec. 1
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber will hold its annual Diamond Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to TSCC, the awards ceremony is a “special time to recognize the ‘best of the best’ for their daily contributions to Shelby County’s outstanding quality of life.”
Shelby Reporter
‘Joy through baking:’ Alabaster startup bakery finds success
ALABASTER – When Leslie Hartsfield quit her full-time job to take care of her mother, she discovered a love of baking—now with her culinary creations, Hartsfield is turning her kitchen into her own business. It almost started tragically, as Hartsfield’s mother had a scary close call in a...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Oct. 1 through Nov. 14
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14. -Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. -Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). -Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than...
