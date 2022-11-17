Read full article on original website
watchers.news
Major flash floods hit SE Australia
Widespread rain and thunderstorms hit large parts of southeastern Australia on November 12 and 13, 2022, producing major flash floods, stranding residents and damaging homes. This is Australia’s fourth major flooding this year. The highest rainfall totals on Saturday, November 12 were observed through South Australia, northern Victoria, and...
CBS News
Thousands of red crabs migrate in Australia
Thousands of red crabs were seen crossing streets and climbing bridges during their annual migration in Christmas Island, Australia recently. Some roads were closed to allow the crustaceans to move safely to the sea, where they will mate off the coast of Western Australia.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
allthatsinteresting.com
World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled
This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
BBC
Plastic pollution: Waste from across world found on remote British island
Thousands of pieces of plastic debris from all over the world have washed up on a remote South Atlantic island, according to conservationists. Litter found on the south-western coast of Ascension Island has been traced back to countries including China, Japan and South Africa, they say. The Zoological Society of...
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
earth.com
New pterosaur species found on the coast of Angola
A new species of the dinosaur age has been identified from the Atlantic coast of Angola. An international team named the new genus and species Epapatelo otyikokolo. With wings spanning nearly 16 feet, this flying reptile was found in the same region as fossils from large marine animals currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
ancientpages.com
Evidence Of Ancient Lakes In The Sahara Desert Discovered
Eddie Gonzales Jr. - AncientPages.com - About 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, a major climate shift took place, and Sahara turned into a desert. Before this occurred, the region was inhabited by an ancient civilization scientists still know little about. The Sahara is the largest desert in the world. At...
Murky tap water, roasting heat, no loo roll: Inside Qatar’s £175-a-night World Cup fan tents
Following fans’ initial shock at their first impressions of Qatar’s World Cup accommodation, one TikTok user has given a deeper dive into the country’s £175-a-night fan tents.Earlier videos had showed a “tent village” of closely huddled white canvas structures, with glimpses of simple, wood-framed twin beds and campsite style toilet blocks. On Monday, BBC sports journalist Emily Brooks posted a more in-depth video review of the tents, which appear to be in the same unnamed fan village as the earlier footage. She said she arrived two days before the World Cup started on Sunday.“POV: You’re staying in one of...
This Luxury Cruise Lets You Eat Your Way Around the World in 155 Days
The Azamara 2025 World Cruise includes food-focused excursions across 37 countries, from olive oil tastings in Cyprus to lunch in Hong Kong.
scitechdaily.com
Highest Coral Cover in Central, Northern Great Barrier Reef Since Monitoring Began 36 Years Ago
This year the northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago. Published recently, AIMS’ Annual Summary Report on Coral Reef Condition for 2021/22 shows another year of increased coral cover across...
a-z-animals.com
Rivers in Australia
Due to its reputation as one of the most beautiful rivers in Australia, the Gordon River is sometimes busy and packed with tourists. The Tasmanian countryside, where it’s possible to go days without seeing or hearing another person, is a sharp contrast to the shores of the Pieman River.
natureworldnews.com
Author Proposes Melting, Towing Icebergs for Water Supply, Like Norway's $185 Bottle of Luxury Iceberg Water
The possibility of towing and melting icebergs to sustain the present water supply is covered in a new book by an American author. Canada is already doing this for $49 a bottle of luxury iceberg water and Norway for $185. The United States is currently dealing with a severe drought...
Australia's men and women live up to expectations with World Cup double | John Davidson
There were no surprises at the home of Manchester United with both the Kangaroos and Jillaroos cruising to victory in their respective Rugby League World Cup finals
UK’s largest and rarest beetle, once thought to be extinct, discovered on Dartmoor
Two new populations of the UK’s largest and rarest beetles have been discovered on Dartmoor in Devon, less than 30 years after it was thought to be extinct in Britain.The blue ground beetle, which grows up to 38mm (1.5 inches) in length, was believed to be extinct in the UK until it was first rediscovered in Dartmoor national park in 1994.Now, two new populations have been found in Dartmoor woods by a dedicated project set up to search for them.After "many damp torchlit nights" searching for them, the work paid off, with two new population sites discovered this year.The species...
'Spectacular' and bizarre ocean creatures (like stilt-walking fish) found living near deep-sea volcanoes
Light-up fish and ancient volcanic structures are among the discoveries of a new expedition to map the remote Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
Tempranillo: A Guide to the Basics
It’s a key grape variety in Spain, and increasingly important from Portugal to Texas.
Food & Wine
