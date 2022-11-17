ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major flash floods hit SE Australia

Widespread rain and thunderstorms hit large parts of southeastern Australia on November 12 and 13, 2022, producing major flash floods, stranding residents and damaging homes. This is Australia’s fourth major flooding this year. The highest rainfall totals on Saturday, November 12 were observed through South Australia, northern Victoria, and...
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Thousands of red crabs migrate in Australia

Thousands of red crabs were seen crossing streets and climbing bridges during their annual migration in Christmas Island, Australia recently. Some roads were closed to allow the crustaceans to move safely to the sea, where they will mate off the coast of Western Australia.
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
allthatsinteresting.com

World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled

This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
NEBRASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice

Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
BBC

Plastic pollution: Waste from across world found on remote British island

Thousands of pieces of plastic debris from all over the world have washed up on a remote South Atlantic island, according to conservationists. Litter found on the south-western coast of Ascension Island has been traced back to countries including China, Japan and South Africa, they say. The Zoological Society of...
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
earth.com

New pterosaur species found on the coast of Angola

A new species of the dinosaur age has been identified from the Atlantic coast of Angola. An international team named the new genus and species Epapatelo otyikokolo. With wings spanning nearly 16 feet, this flying reptile was found in the same region as fossils from large marine animals currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
ancientpages.com

Evidence Of Ancient Lakes In The Sahara Desert Discovered

Eddie Gonzales Jr. - AncientPages.com - About 8,000 to 10,000 years ago, a major climate shift took place, and Sahara turned into a desert. Before this occurred, the region was inhabited by an ancient civilization scientists still know little about. The Sahara is the largest desert in the world. At...
The Independent

Murky tap water, roasting heat, no loo roll: Inside Qatar’s £175-a-night World Cup fan tents

Following fans’ initial shock at their first impressions of Qatar’s World Cup accommodation, one TikTok user has given a deeper dive into the country’s £175-a-night fan tents.Earlier videos had showed a “tent village” of closely huddled white canvas structures, with glimpses of simple, wood-framed twin beds and campsite style toilet blocks. On Monday, BBC sports journalist Emily Brooks posted a more in-depth video review of the tents, which appear to be in the same unnamed fan village as the earlier footage. She said she arrived two days before the World Cup started on Sunday.“POV: You’re staying in one of...
a-z-animals.com

Rivers in Australia

Due to its reputation as one of the most beautiful rivers in Australia, the Gordon River is sometimes busy and packed with tourists. The Tasmanian countryside, where it’s possible to go days without seeing or hearing another person, is a sharp contrast to the shores of the Pieman River.
The Independent

UK’s largest and rarest beetle, once thought to be extinct, discovered on Dartmoor

Two new populations of the UK’s largest and rarest beetles have been discovered on Dartmoor in Devon, less than 30 years after it was thought to be extinct in Britain.The blue ground beetle, which grows up to 38mm (1.5 inches) in length, was believed to be extinct in the UK until it was first rediscovered in Dartmoor national park in 1994.Now, two new populations have been found in Dartmoor woods by a dedicated project set up to search for them.After "many damp torchlit nights" searching for them, the work paid off, with two new population sites discovered this year.The species...
