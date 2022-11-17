Two new populations of the UK’s largest and rarest beetles have been discovered on Dartmoor in Devon, less than 30 years after it was thought to be extinct in Britain.The blue ground beetle, which grows up to 38mm (1.5 inches) in length, was believed to be extinct in the UK until it was first rediscovered in Dartmoor national park in 1994.Now, two new populations have been found in Dartmoor woods by a dedicated project set up to search for them.After "many damp torchlit nights" searching for them, the work paid off, with two new population sites discovered this year.The species...

