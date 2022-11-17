Read full article on original website
Post Register
Busiest days to travel at Boise Airport this week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Airport is reporting what the busiest travel days this Thanksgiving season are projected to be. In a Facebook post, Boise Airport said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and the following Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28, are projected to be the busiest travel days.
Post Register
Police secure scene of officer-involved shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An officer-involved shooting took place on Monday evening in Boise. It happened in the area of Red Cedar Ln. and Lake Forest Dr. The injured subject was transported to the hospital. No officers were hurt. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated...
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
Post Register
Nampa Police have one in custody after standoff in neighborhood
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Breaking: Nampa Police have safely taken into custody a man after a standoff outside a Nampa home. A Nampa man barricaded himself inside a home, refusing to allow Police inside. Negotiators from the Nampa Police department have successfully talked him out of the residence and taken him into custody.
Post Register
Former BPD Captain participates in white nationalist conference, according to city
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Mayor McLean said.
Post Register
As cold and flu season ramps up, knowing where to go can save time and money
Cold and flu season is underway, and some communities are being hit harder than usual for this time of year. For some that includes a trip to the doctor if the illness persists. Knowing where to go when you need care can not only save money but will also help...
Post Register
Are you ready for some warmer temps?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
Post Register
Boise State to play against Utah State on Friday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Broncos are hosting the Utah State Aggies at the Albertsons Stadium for the game on Friday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game can be watched on CBS2.
Post Register
Mountain West Championship Outlook
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Five teams remain eligible for a spot in the Mountain West Conference Football Championship Game. CBS2 will keep you updated as things happen today around the Mountain West, as we look to see who could make the championship. Two teams continue to fight in the...
