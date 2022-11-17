ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)

Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
FORT PIERCE, FL
A Rarely Oceanfront Estate in Vero Beach Florida with Impeccable Design and High End Finishes Hits The Market for $23.9 Million

1840 S Highway A1a Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 1840 S Highway A1a, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront estate in Vero’s coveted Estate Section, fully furnished and turnkey on a 1,000 ft deep lot on the area’s widest, naturally accreting beach. This Home in Vero Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1840 S Highway A1a, please contact O’Dare Boga Group (Phone: 772-713-5899) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
VERO BEACH, FL
Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events

Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Elegant, move-in-ready home hits market in old Riomar

The oak-canopied streets of old Riomar evoke a sense of nostalgia for bygone days, helping make this quiet enclave one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Vero’s charming beachside village. Located in Riomar’s legacy estate section, the relatively new home at 925 Bay Oak Lane home overlooks the first...
VERO BEACH, FL
1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe

PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...

