ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas bill would let fetus count as second person in an HOV lane

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRKV8_0jEQEZF700
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24, 2022. The Texas Medical Association says some hospitals in Texas in July have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state’s abortion ban. According to The Dallas Morning News, the association sent a letter this week to the Texas Medical Board about the issue. The association received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A bill proposed in Texas would allow a fetus to count as an individual when a pregnant person is driving in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

The bill follows an incident earlier this year in which Plano resident Brandy Bottone claimed that new anti-abortion laws in the state meant her unborn child entitled her to driving in the lane, usually reserved for carpools, buses and other rideshares.

The Texas House Bill 521 would allow any pregnant driver to use the HOV lane “regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator’s unborn child.”

The recently filed bill, if passed, would give new meaning to the term “fetal personhood,” or the idea that a fetus is entitled to the same legal rights as a human being.

Since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — a 1973 landmark case that deemed the right to abortion constitutional — the term “personhood” has been the center of debate, especially as it pertains to the issue of abortion.

The ruling this summer left the issue of abortion up to the states.

Decades ago, the Supreme Court did not include the unborn in its definition of a person as used in the 14th Amendment.

However, anti-abortion advocates argue that personhood should apply to fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses, effectively preventing a pregnant woman from terminating a pregnancy.

Bottone told The Dallas Morning News earlier this year that she wasn’t “trying to make a political stance here” by arguing that her fetus should prevent her from being ticketed for driving in the HOV lane.

“But in light of everything that is happening, this is a baby,” she said.

The Supreme Court last month declined to take up a case that questions whether unborn fetuses should have constitutional rights.

Comments / 23

Mark & Vicki .
5d ago

you vote for repubs so learn to live with no rights it's your choice vote repub and lose rights or vote blue and keep rights so. live with it

Reply(5)
4
Related
The Hill

Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results

Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised. Cochise County, a Republican-leaning area in the state’s southeastern corner, delayed its certification on Friday after three conspiracy theorists claimed the county’s vote-counting machines were not properly certified.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Gun rights group sues to block Oregon gun control measure

The Oregon Firearms Federation has sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) and the state’s attorney general, alleging that a gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters during the midterms — among the strictest restrictions nationwide — violates the Second Amendment. The new law, set to take...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024

All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024. Though Trump formally announced a third run for the White House earlier this month, the disappointing midterm results for the GOP, which included Trump endorsees who struggled to cross the finish line in their respective races, has only encouraged other Republicans to make their own presidential bids.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary improved by 11 points, bringing him up to 28 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defeated Sen. Rick Scott’s (Fla.) bid to take his job, but the battle isn’t over. McConnell now faces a fight with Scott and other Senate conservatives over whether to block a year-end spending package before Christmas. The GOP leader wants to pass...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…
GEORGIA STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

New York awards first marijuana dispensary licenses

The state hopes to distribute 175 licenses in total. New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational cannabis in 2021. Following the 2022 midterm elections, recreational marijuana is now legal in 21 states and Washington, D.C. New York state issued 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) cannabis licenses today,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

776K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy