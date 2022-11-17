ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corolla, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Carbon capture project proposed for ocean waters off Duck

It was flashback to high school chemistry class for some, but Duck residents were up to the challenge last week at an information session about a carbon capture demonstration project proposed off their beach. Vesta North Carolina is seeking a permit to place about 20,000 cubic yards of ground olivine...
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Tourism Board Recap | November 2022

Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recounts highlights from the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Tourism Board.
coastalreview.org

Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment

Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Mac, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week Mac! Mac is a 7-month-old mixed breed pup. He is 100% good boy and loves other dogs and loves to play. This goofy boy would love an active family who could take him on all their adventures. Watch this video to learn more about Mac.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December

This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly

Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Kitty Hawk Kites

Kitty Hawk Kites has everything you need to get ready for the holiday season!. Get your holiday shopping done early and stretch your dollar further. From Monday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 27th everyone can take 20% off all regular-priced merchandise storewide. Shop on Black Friday, November 25th, or Small Business Saturday, November 26th, and spin our wheel for a chance to take an additional 20% off. That’s right! You could save up to 40% off your purchase!
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA

