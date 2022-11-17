Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Carbon capture project proposed for ocean waters off Duck
It was flashback to high school chemistry class for some, but Duck residents were up to the challenge last week at an information session about a carbon capture demonstration project proposed off their beach. Vesta North Carolina is seeking a permit to place about 20,000 cubic yards of ground olivine...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Tourism Board Recap | November 2022
Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recounts highlights from the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Tourism Board.
coastalreview.org
Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment
Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mac, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week Mac! Mac is a 7-month-old mixed breed pup. He is 100% good boy and loves other dogs and loves to play. This goofy boy would love an active family who could take him on all their adventures. Watch this video to learn more about Mac.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December
This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly
Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
13newsnow.com
Monday at 6: New law leaves Suffolk family without military benefits
Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity. Learn more Nov. 21.
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate the Holidays with Kitty Hawk Kites
Kitty Hawk Kites has everything you need to get ready for the holiday season!. Get your holiday shopping done early and stretch your dollar further. From Monday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 27th everyone can take 20% off all regular-priced merchandise storewide. Shop on Black Friday, November 25th, or Small Business Saturday, November 26th, and spin our wheel for a chance to take an additional 20% off. That’s right! You could save up to 40% off your purchase!
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeding families with turkey drive Monday
NFL quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor is once again putting Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of hundreds of families in Hampton.
Crews respond to residential fire on Ferguson Place in Suffolk
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place.
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS New York
For November 2022, 10 On Your Side was welcomed on board USS New York (LPD-21).
13newsnow.com
2 killed, 1 hurt minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings
The shootings happened within two miles of each other and at almost the same time. Police confirmed that they're connected.
