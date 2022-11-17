Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Johnson City getting ready to turn on holiday lights
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - Johnson City is getting into the holiday spirit with its world-famous lights. From November 25 through January 8, everyone is invited to take a stroll under the oak trees adorned with more than 1.3 million sparkling lights. The Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) holiday lights will turn...
Family-style Roast Chicken Restaurant to Open in Bee Cave
"Really, the whole mission behind Chicknic is helping busy families and locals to have a nourishing meal together.”
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals amid supply chain issues, rising costs
AUSTIN, Texas - From its headquarters in South Austin, the Central Texas Food Bank distributes meals across 21 counties statewide. A lot goes on behind the scenes in order to get food to families. "I’m inspecting all the items making sure that they’re not expired, and they’re still in good...
fox7austin.com
Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area
The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Empty Bowl Project, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more
Looking for something to do this weekend amid the chilly weather? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow's got you covered with a sneak preview at events happening around Austin, including Austin Shakespeare's production of "Sense and Sensibility" at the Long Center, the Domain NORTHSIDE's Merry Grinchmas holiday event, the 26th annual Austin Empty Bowl Project, Kalahari Resorts' first-ever Kalahari Food & Wine Festival and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at Bass Concert Hall.
fox7austin.com
Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
TxDOT investigating dip along SH 45 in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along SH 45 in Round Rock.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
VIDEO: Train derails in Manor, causes damage to track
On Monday, a KXAN viewer captured drone footage of a derailed freight train on a CapMetro track near U.S. 290 and Texas 130 in Manor.
fox7austin.com
City leaders want to give Zilker Park major renovations
AUSTIN, Texas - The cold and rain didn't stop work crews at Zilker Park from preparing for the upcoming holiday celebrations. The weather conditions also didn't stop Eric Gibbons from coming out for a spin with his Frisbee. "You know, I'm from the Midwest, so a bit of weather doesn't...
easttexasradio.com
Something Else To Worry About
Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
fox7austin.com
Austin police provide update on Barton Springs murder
About three months ago, Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot in Barton Springs. The Austin Police Department and Campbell's family speak at a news conference.
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: How to keep your pets safe and warm during winter
With temperatures in Central Texas about 20 degrees below average these days, how do we keep our pets safe and warm? FOX 7 Austin meteorologist sits down with Rachel, a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive, to share some advice in this "Did You Know" segment.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Comments / 1