Buda, TX

fox7austin.com

Johnson City getting ready to turn on holiday lights

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - Johnson City is getting into the holiday spirit with its world-famous lights. From November 25 through January 8, everyone is invited to take a stroll under the oak trees adorned with more than 1.3 million sparkling lights. The Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) holiday lights will turn...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
fox7austin.com

Chilly, wet start to the work week for Austin area

The wet and chilly weather we're seeing in Central Texas is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, but there may be warmer days ahead just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco explains.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Empty Bowl Project, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more

Looking for something to do this weekend amid the chilly weather? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow's got you covered with a sneak preview at events happening around Austin, including Austin Shakespeare's production of "Sense and Sensibility" at the Long Center, the Domain NORTHSIDE's Merry Grinchmas holiday event, the 26th annual Austin Empty Bowl Project, Kalahari Resorts' first-ever Kalahari Food & Wine Festival and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at Bass Concert Hall.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank. The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

City leaders want to give Zilker Park major renovations

AUSTIN, Texas - The cold and rain didn't stop work crews at Zilker Park from preparing for the upcoming holiday celebrations. The weather conditions also didn't stop Eric Gibbons from coming out for a spin with his Frisbee. "You know, I'm from the Midwest, so a bit of weather doesn't...
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Something Else To Worry About

Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: How to keep your pets safe and warm during winter

With temperatures in Central Texas about 20 degrees below average these days, how do we keep our pets safe and warm? FOX 7 Austin meteorologist sits down with Rachel, a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive, to share some advice in this "Did You Know" segment.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX

