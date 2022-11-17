Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby. The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively. Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family. "How are you preparing for this new...
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'
Woody Harrelson introduced Michael J. Fox as the actor accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox got more than they bargained for while drinking in Thailand. At the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Harrelson, 61, introduced the Back to the Future star as he was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Harrelson, who said Fox, 61, recommended him for a role in 1991's Doc Hollywood that helped launch his movie career,...
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist. Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode. Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties —...
Kelly Rowland Asks 2022 AMAs Crowd to 'Chill Out' After Chris Brown Win Elicits Boos
Chris Brown favorite male R&B artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, and presenter Kelly Rowland accepted on his behalf Chris Brown took home a win at the 2022 AMAs, prompting boos from the crowd and a declaration of support from presenter Kelly Rowland. The "Forever" singer, 33, beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night, but was not present to accept his award. When Brown was announced as the winner of the category by Rowland, audible boos could be heard from the...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Taylor Swift may have skipped the American Music Awards carpet, but she made up for it inside the event Taylor Swift is stepping into a new style era — and a winning streak. The superstar singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry. Swift, 32, has already taken home the AMAs for favorite pop album, for Red (Taylor's Version),...
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Quietly Broke Up Last Month
PEOPLE confirmed Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ended their relationship due to their busy schedules and the wrong timing Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits. Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns guard ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it's his...
Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going'
Berry was spotted out with her boyfriend Van Hunt before she debuted the cool new style on Instagram Halle Berry shows she isn't afraid to take her hair to the next level. The Oscar winner, 56, unveiled a new razor haircut in an Instagram video not long after being spotted out in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 52. She shared an up-close look at the intricate details of her new cut for her eight million followers, captioning it, "How it started vs how it's going ⭐️" In the...
90 Day's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
"It's just the unknown. It's a little frightening," Debbie admitted on Monday’s episode Reality has started to hit home for 90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson. On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony finished packing up her house to make the big move to Canada. "The day has finally arrived," she revealed to the camera. "We're leaving Las Vegas and we're going to Canada. I can't believe it's really happening. I'm really excited." Debbie, 70, paused and continued, "The hardest part about leaving is uncertainty," she said. "I'm...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Kevin Costner on Life as a Father of 7: 'I'm Like Any Other Parent Trying to Figure It Out'
The actor, musician and Oscar-winning director opens up about raising his three children with wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner Kevin Costner is an actor, Oscar-winning director and musician, but when he's at home with his family, he's just Dad. The Yellowstone star, 67, and his wife of 18 years, Christine, 48, have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily, and sons Joe and Liam. Costner, who explores the history...
Jennifer Lopez Deems Ben Affleck the Person that Makes Her the Happiest in Sweet Video
The newlyweds cozied up in a sweater-weather style Instagram clip with a festive Thanksgiving caption Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cozying up this Thanksgiving season. The Marry Me star, 53, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram of her and her husband holding each other close, with a frequently used TikTok audio clip to soundtrack it. "Guys I did it," the voice in the clip, soundtracked by Pink's "Try," says. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Last year, Cyrus co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson Miley Cyrus is coming back to NBC to ring in the 2023 new year — and this time, she's bringing her godmother Dolly Parton along! On Monday, the network announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party is returning to Miami for its second installment on Dec. 31 with Cyrus, 29, co-hosting alongside Parton, 76. Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests, fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars join together for a performance during the show, which is produced...
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
"I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink," Hilaria Baldwin posted about daughter Marilú's incident with a metal table leg Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler! On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of...
Christina Ricci Says She Doesn't 'Feel Like a Victim in Any Way' After Alleged Abuse from Ex
"I don't feel sorry for myself," Christina Ricci said as she opened up about accusing ex-husband James Heerdegen of "severe physical and emotional abuse" last year In a recent interview, Christina Ricci said she's "so much better than okay" after accusing ex-husband James Heerdegen of abuse last year, explaining to The Sunday Times why she's ready to start opening up about her experience. "I think it is important to say that I don't feel like a victim in any way," the Golden Globe nominee, 42, explained. "I don't...
