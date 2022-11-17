ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking turkey: What Indiana residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs

One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
INDIANA STATE
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy meth dealer sentenced to 130 months in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of meth trafficking. Jacob Wall, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday to 130 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a firearm during the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents in Delphi suspect case

A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be unsealed. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Indy LGBTQ organizations respond to Colorado club shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Local LGBTQ organizations in Central Indiana have released responses following a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado club. The shooting, which claimed the lives of 5 people and injured 25 others, occurred just before midnight on Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The tragic event happened just before Sunday, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Former VP, ex-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks on his future

INDIANAPOLIS — What does the future hold for former Vice President Mike Pence? Will he really run for President in 2024?. It’s one of the many questions FOX59’s Dan Spehler asked the former VP in a one-on-one interview Monday afternoon. Pence is currently touring the country to speak with reporters about his new book ‘So Help Me God’ – a book that happened to be released the very same day former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. CBS4 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
KOKOMO, IN
Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
MONROVIA, IN
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Kindergarteners share their hilarious thoughts on …. Kindergarteners share their...
