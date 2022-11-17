Read full article on original website
Talking turkey: What Indiana residents are searching for this Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal.
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases.
Indy meth dealer sentenced to 130 months in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of meth trafficking. Jacob Wall, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday to 130 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a firearm during the crime.
Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents in Delphi suspect case
A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be unsealed. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be...
Indianapolis police officer cited for drunk driving after crash in Ohio, open container found in car
FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI. Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons...
Volunteers fight crime by handing out food
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of...
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Indy LGBTQ organizations respond to Colorado club shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Local LGBTQ organizations in Central Indiana have released responses following a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado club. The shooting, which claimed the lives of 5 people and injured 25 others, occurred just before midnight on Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The tragic event happened just before Sunday, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
Former VP, ex-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks on his future
INDIANAPOLIS — What does the future hold for former Vice President Mike Pence? Will he really run for President in 2024?. It’s one of the many questions FOX59’s Dan Spehler asked the former VP in a one-on-one interview Monday afternoon. Pence is currently touring the country to speak with reporters about his new book ‘So Help Me God’ – a book that happened to be released the very same day former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House.
IU students create reversible totes for Riley Hospital patients after their professor’s hospital stay
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University fashion design students use their skills to help sick kids at Riley Hospital for Children. For two weeks every semester, fashion design students at IU work on a service project. But this project hits close to home. It was inspired by one of their beloved professors’ own unthinkable journey.
IMPD, City of Indianapolis ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for the City of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers involved in a man’s in-custody death has until November 28 to make the full, unedited police body camera videos available to the plaintiffs. This is in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf...
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
Mom calls for justice 6 years after Flora fire killed her 4 girls, ‘I pray every day something comes out’
FLORA, Ind. — “It’s hard for me. When I say it’s hard, it’s mind-boggling.”. Gaylin Rose took a work break from her Northern California job just to talk with us. From the front seat of her car, she described her now, no-frills life. “I just...
What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. CBS4 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Kindergarteners share their hilarious thoughts on …. Kindergarteners share their...
