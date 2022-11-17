Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina
Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would. Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as...
NBC Miami
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did. In the locker room after the match, the team was spotted in a frenzy -- water spraying, everyone...
NBC Miami
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
NBC Miami
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
NBC Miami
World Cup Passion Comes With Controversy This Year
The World Cup is all about excitement and passion, especially among the devoted fan bases of each country. We saw a great example of that passion Monday at Bottled Blonde, a bar in Wynwood, where hundreds of ardent USA supporters gathered to watch the USA versus Wales match. It ended in a 1-1 draw, which seemed disappointing because the Americans led most of the game before giving up a penalty kick goal late in the match.
NBC Miami
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
NBC Miami
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
NBC Miami
‘We Are Very Frustrated': World Cup Teams in Qatar Ax Pro-LGBTQ Armbands After FIFA Threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
NBC Miami
Biggest Names Playing in 2022 FIFA World Cup
Every four years, the World Cup draws in casual and devout fans alike for a global spectacle. The time has come in Qatar to welcome the 32 teams who will compete for a shot at international glory. While a whole swath of players has been sidelined in recent weeks with...
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
NBC Miami
England Routs Iran With Three First-Half Goals
England is on the board in Qatar. The first match of Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup is off to being a complete rout. England has already scored three first-half goals in their Group B clash. It all started with Jude Bellingham, the youngest player on England’s World Cup...
NBC Miami
Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a player like Neymar of Brazil hold up a Switzerland jersey after an international game, which could be the case when the two nations square off in Group G this year.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know About Paulo Dybala
One of the world’s best left-footed players is coming to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Versatile forward and attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala is set to bolster Argentina’s offense in Qatar, which will be one of the biggest moments of his career. The 28-year-old came up through...
Comments / 0