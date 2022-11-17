ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV

Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community. The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon. Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith

Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith. In her early adult years,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morlan, Lisa Erin

Lisa Erin Morlan, 64, of Vienna, WV, passed away November 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cowger, Sylvester “Buster”

Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Sisterville Center. He was born in Webster, WV, a son of the late Emerson Sylvester and Ania Faye (Cogar) Cowger. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He is survived by...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Coppock, Alan D

Alan D Coppock, 67, of Marietta, passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1955, in Washington Court House, Ohio, to the late Charles “Dave” and Ruth “Pat” (Creamer) Coppock. Alan was the quarterback...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells. According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening. Sergeant Ritchie with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said that a Ford F250 was turning Northbound onto...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Poulton, Nellie Granger

Nellie Granger Poulton, age 86, of Caldwell, OH, went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936, in Kennonsburg, OH, a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
CALDWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Fox, Diane L. (Isner)

Diane L. (Isner) Fox, 69, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to Archie E. and Margaret Isner of Marietta on September 11, 1953. Diane graduated from Marietta High School in 1971. She was a member of Valley...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - At around 9:48 A.M. Saturday morning, a car rolled over in New Matamoras resulting in minor injuries. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks, a 23-year-old female who was 13 weeks pregnant was driving the car when it rolled over. Sheriff Minks said the accident...
MATAMORAS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy