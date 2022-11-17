Read full article on original website
Todd Burge’s Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns November 26
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, local musician Todd Burge is back, presenting his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on November 26 at the Parkersburg Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and partial proceeds will be given to...
Washington county VSO partners with Settlers bank to provide 25 free Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the fifth year Washington County VSO partnered with Settlers bank to provide 25 veteran families with Thanksgiving meals. The meals included a whole turkey, a dessert, and other Thanksgiving sides. Settler Bank marketing director, Laura Miller, says helping the community has been in the bank’s...
Peoples Bank giving $12 thousand to United Way Alliance of MOV, $5 thousand to Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peoples Bank is looking to give back this holiday season for those less fortunate through the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and food pantries. Peoples Bank Foundation is providing donations to many charitable organizations that will be helping those suffering from food insecurity. And...
Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV
Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community. The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon. Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.
Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
Obituary: Enoch, Donna “Doni” J. Smith
Donna “Doni” J. Smith Enoch, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 6, 1946, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Irene J. Caltrider Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald E. Smith. In her early adult years,...
Marietta Fire Department stresses importance of cooking safety ahead of busy holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays getting closer by the day the kitchen quickly becomes one of the most occupied rooms in your house. Thanksgiving is a time to spread cheer and be thankful for friends and family but this holiday can quickly turn tragic if you aren’t safe.
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
County Commission 11/21/2022: County Commissioners certify November 8 election results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - County Commissioners signed the official results for the November 8 election. From the end of the election to today County Clerk, Mark Rhodes, says no changes were made and no one asked for a recount.
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire occurred at 1230 South Meadville Rd in Davisville Monday morning. The fire started around 10:15 am. The building used to be a steel factory but is currently under construction being turned into office buildings. While construction workers were working on it a fire...
Obituary: Morlan, Lisa Erin
Lisa Erin Morlan, 64, of Vienna, WV, passed away November 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Cowger, Sylvester “Buster”
Sylvester “Buster” Cowger, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Sisterville Center. He was born in Webster, WV, a son of the late Emerson Sylvester and Ania Faye (Cogar) Cowger. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He is survived by...
Obituary: Coppock, Alan D
Alan D Coppock, 67, of Marietta, passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1955, in Washington Court House, Ohio, to the late Charles “Dave” and Ruth “Pat” (Creamer) Coppock. Alan was the quarterback...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Two vehicle crash in Mineral Wells on Elizabeth Pike Street
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred by the Wesbanco on Elizabeth Pike Street in Mineral Wells. According to 911 Dispatch, the call came in at 6:45 P.M. Saturday evening. Sergeant Ritchie with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said that a Ford F250 was turning Northbound onto...
Obituary: Poulton, Nellie Granger
Nellie Granger Poulton, age 86, of Caldwell, OH, went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville, OH. She was born June 20, 1936, in Kennonsburg, OH, a daughter of the late Leone and Emma Bundy Warehime. She was a 1954...
Obituary: Fox, Diane L. (Isner)
Diane L. (Isner) Fox, 69, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to Archie E. and Margaret Isner of Marietta on September 11, 1953. Diane graduated from Marietta High School in 1971. She was a member of Valley...
Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - At around 9:48 A.M. Saturday morning, a car rolled over in New Matamoras resulting in minor injuries. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks, a 23-year-old female who was 13 weeks pregnant was driving the car when it rolled over. Sheriff Minks said the accident...
Williamstown defeats East Hardy, setting up semifinal rematch with Doddridge County
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets have advanced to the Class A semifinals for the second straight season, and defeated East Hardy 49-6 from Stadium Field in Parkersburg. It was a rematch of the 2021 Class A quarterfinal game, where Williamstown also reigned victorious, and the Jackets jumped out...
