Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Woman Reports Robbery In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone grabbed the woman and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made but police say the suspect is an acquaintance of the woman.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
Three Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Oak Grove
Two men and a woman were charged with trafficking drugs on Bush Avenue in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say they went to the home for a warrant arrest on Carlton Reeves for failure to appear and could smell the odor of marijuana and were able to obtain a search warrant for the house.
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen From Wallet
Hopkinsville Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville man reported money stolen from his wallet Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $1,585 from a man’s wallet that was inside the home on Bryan Street without his permission. No arrest has been made but the...
Tornado Memorial Unveiled In Dawson Springs
Families and friends gathered with city and county leaders on a sunny, windy, and cold afternoon Saturday to remember the 19 lives lost nearly a year ago as the Tornado Memorial was unveiled in Dawson Springs. Tabitha Adams, president of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club, said she made this initiative...
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embraced their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located
Authorities have located a woman that was reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year-old Sherry Murphy was reported missing Saturday afternoon and located Sunday afternoon and is uninjured.
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Brittany Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room who were the guest of Pennyrile State Park as...
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Charity Jordan was southbound when she slowed down for a vehicle turning into the Waffle House parking lot and her vehicle was hit from behind by a truck driven by 17-year-old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
Approaching Retirement, Lawrence Given ‘Dr. Tom Martin’ Service Award
After 24 years as Trigg County’s District 6 magistrate, the days in office are running thin for the legend, Larry Lawrence. And while that’s okay with both him and his awaiting family, his efforts nonetheless will be missed. Monday night, an emotional Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — himself nearing...
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
21st Turkey Trot Coming to Downtown Hopkinsville Thursday
One of Hopkinsville’s biggest Thanksgiving morning get-togethers returns for another year Thursday with the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot. Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers, and even dogs on leashes are invited to cover the 3.1-mile course at their own pace. What began as a small run with a...
