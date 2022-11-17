Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Pogba Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Pogba Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Pogba will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
With the launches of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, it appeared that the skill ceiling for movement in-game was all but gone with the removal of slide canceling. In recent days, however, it appears a group of content creators has mastered several different movement techniques that...
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?
It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2. The highly anticipated Warzone 2 launched earlier this month on Nov. 16. With the hype having been built from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 26, the community has been buzzing with excitement surrounding the newest battle royale.
Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K Build: Best Attachments to Use
Now that you've unlocked the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you must be wondering how you can make this weapon even better. Don't worry, we know the best attachments you can use for it. Featured in both our SMG and Top Weapons Tier Lists for Warzone 2, the...
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
How to Get a Nuke in Warzone 2
For the first time in series history, it is possible to get a nuke in the battle royale format thanks to the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. As longtime players can attest to, getting a nuke in Call of Duty is a milestone that is extremely nerve-wracking to earn, but definitely worth the effort. Here's a breakdown of how to get a nuke in Warzone 2.
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Warzone 2 Safecracker Explained
Information about what the Safecracker contract is in Call of Duty Warzone 2.
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
With the launch of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1, the all-new M13B assault rifle was released exclusively as the "ultimate reward" that players can earn for diving into the new mode and defeating a certain boss. On paper, extracting with the "Health Hazard" M13B weapon blueprint...
All Pokemon that Evolve with Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Warzone 2 Unhinged BR Trios Explained
Early on into the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many players may notice there is an Unhinged BR Trios playlist, but not a standard battle royale trios offering. For those wondering just what this odd-named mode is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Unhinged BR Trios in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Best Guns Listed: SMG, Sniper, and AR
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's top weapons consist of snipers, long-range ARs, SMGs, and support weapons. From choosing snipers with a reliable range to selecting an SMG with a fast rate of fire, here's everything you need to know about the best guns in the game. Warzone 2's Top Weapons...
