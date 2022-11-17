ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix

Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2

With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2

Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

With the launches of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, it appeared that the skill ceiling for movement in-game was all but gone with the removal of slide canceling. In recent days, however, it appears a group of content creators has mastered several different movement techniques that...
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ

With the launch of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1, the all-new M13B assault rifle was released exclusively as the "ultimate reward" that players can earn for diving into the new mode and defeating a certain boss. On paper, extracting with the "Health Hazard" M13B weapon blueprint...
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update

After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Warzone 2 Lachmann Sub Build: Best Attachments to Use

This best Lachmann Sub build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best SMGs in the game. The Lachmann Sub, aka the MP5, is yet again likely to be...
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
