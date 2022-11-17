If you’ve been on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’ve surely noticed that inventory has been a little thin — even though Sony’s newest console has now been out for two whole years now. The good news is that if your Black Friday shopping list included a PS5, you’re in luck, because Walmart has it in stock: Right now, you can grab a PlayStation 5 bundled with God of War Ragnarok, and better still, you don’t need a Walmart+ membership to do so. Both disc-based and digital edition console bundles are available for $559 and $459 respectively, but you better hurry — we don’t expect either bundle to remain in stock for very long.

17 HOURS AGO