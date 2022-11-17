Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
Digital Trends
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.
Digital Trends
Amazon Black Friday deals: save on TVs, laptops and more
It’s time. Amazon Black Friday deals are here, including some of the early offers that you’ll want to shop right now, ahead of the main Black Friday deals event on November 25. If you’re thinking of waiting until then, or even Cyber Monday next week, you might want to at least take a peek. This round-up includes everything worthwhile that’s already on sale, and some of these deals might not even be available later. Shop some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and early offers below.
Digital Trends
Walmart just restocked its $149 Apple Watch Black Friday deal
If you’ve been looking for a great tech bargain, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on today. The popular retailer has started its Black Friday event a little early so shoppers can beat the rush and get the products they most want, while still benefiting from Black Friday prices. That includes being able to buy an Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for $149, saving you $130 off the usual price of $279. While it may not be the latest technology any more, this is still one of the best Apple Black Friday deals around right now. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
It’s not even Black Friday, but gamers can already start shopping the best Black Friday deals for the PlayStation 5. Whether you’re looking for discounts on games, controllers, and accessories because you already own the powerful gaming console, or you’re waiting for a restock to buy the PS5, there’s something that should catch your attention from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. To help you avoid the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends
LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
PC gamers rejoice: LG has announced a 27-inch OLED monitor with G-Sync support, 240Hz refresh rate, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.03ms response time. We’ve seen plenty of OLED gaming monitors over the years, but none in a screen size that most PC gamers actually want. But this is finally it: a 27-inch OLED monitor, and it’s already one of the most anticipated new monitors for next year.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch LG 4K TV is $100 off for Black Friday, and stocks won’t last
If you think a 50-inch TV will look great in your living room or bedroom, Walmart’s Black Friday TV deals are giving you the chance to buy one for much cheaper than usual. This 50-inch LG 4K TV, which is originally priced at $398, is yours for just $297 following a $101 discount. Stocks are moving quickly because shoppers want to get their purchases done before the chaos that Black Friday itself will bring, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer immediately — we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Get this HP Full HD projector with Roku for just $137
The early, cool nights that define the end of fall mean one thing: It’s time for a projector! Far from the campy, flickering things your teachers used back in high school, the modern projectors that you can spot throughout our Black Friday projector deals are crisp and come with about as many features as a TV. The HP CC200 is no different, coming with Roku and a whole host of features we’ll get into more in a second. Plus, as part of the ongoing Walmart Black Friday deals, you can get the HP CC200 for only $137. That’s $62 off the standard $199 price and a deal worth bragging about.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 4K rotating Mini-LED Ark gaming monitor is $700 off
Samsung is no stranger to the best Black Friday monitor deals. And right now the Samsung Odyssey Ark, the big, wide, and rotatable curved monitor has sharp discount of $700 off the typical $3,500 price. Getting this monitor for just $2,800, a full 20% off, is the perfect way to set yourself up right for the upcoming Winter Steam Sale and full year of intense gaming.
Digital Trends
The Pixel Watch reminds me why I love smartwatches, but don’t love it
I was disappointed with the Pixel Watch when I first used it, something that’s made very clear in my Google Pixel Watch review. Following that, I wanted to give the Pixel Watch a little space before going back and giving it another try — just in case my opinion softened, or feature updates arrived to make it a better purchase.
Digital Trends
Too good to miss: This $79 Chromebook deal is almost gone
The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is selling out fast in Walmart’s Black Friday Chromebook deals, because you can get the laptop for the very low price of $79. That’s a further $19 in savings to its already affordable original price of $98, which is attracting a lot of shoppers to the tune of more then 1,000 purchases over the past 24 hours. We’re not sure how long the device will continue to be available in the Walmart Black Friday deals, so act fast or risk missing out.
Digital Trends
Your iPhone may be collecting more personal data than you realize
It’s widely believed that iPhones are among the most secure smartphones you can buy — and that’s largely true. But what if your iPhone was collecting more personal data about you than you were led to believe? According to security researchers Tommy Mysk and Tala Haj Bakry, that’s exactly what’s happening.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Envy x360 13 is an excellent convertible 2-in-1 for not a lot of money. It’s extremely flexible, well-built, and it provides solid productivity performance while being priced to undercut much of the competition. That includes the Apple MacBook Air M2, an excellent laptop that’s among the least expensive MacBooks.
Digital Trends
Walmart just restocked the PS5, and you can buy it — no membership needed
If you’ve been on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’ve surely noticed that inventory has been a little thin — even though Sony’s newest console has now been out for two whole years now. The good news is that if your Black Friday shopping list included a PS5, you’re in luck, because Walmart has it in stock: Right now, you can grab a PlayStation 5 bundled with God of War Ragnarok, and better still, you don’t need a Walmart+ membership to do so. Both disc-based and digital edition console bundles are available for $559 and $459 respectively, but you better hurry — we don’t expect either bundle to remain in stock for very long.
Digital Trends
Get the most out of your Apple TV 4K (2022) with these tips and tricks
Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy. It’s so capable that we’re willing to bet it can do things you never knew it could. While Apple makes it very easy to pull Apple TV 4K out of the box and get right to streaming movies and TV shows, it is capable of so much more — and not just for Apple users. Though, let’s be frank, there are several features available only to those who own other Apple devices.
Digital Trends
Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is discounted for Black Friday 2022
If you’re a lifelong Samsung user looking for an upgrade, here is a deal you won’t want to miss. As part of Samsung Black Friday deals you can trade your way up to a Galaxy Z Flip 4 without breaking the bank. Yes, the phone that just came out in August. It’s a bit of a complex deal, but very generous if you’re willing to push a few buttons. You’ll start off with $150 off the $1,059 phone. Then, you can trade in up to two qualifying devices to lower that price even more.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
This 70-inch TV just dropped below $500, and it’s selling fast
With the holiday shopping season off to an early start this year, now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to miss out on the best Black Friday TV deals. Walmart has just begun the third phase of its Black Friday sales event, so if you’re not keen on waiting until after Thanksgiving to score a new 4K TV for your home theater setup, you don’t have to: One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals available today is this 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which you can grab right now for just $448 after a $152 haircut on its $600 sticker price.
15 best stocking stuffers under $20 at Amazon
You don't have to splurge to wow giftees with the best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.
Digital Trends
DJI O3 Air Unit review: a major upgrade for FPV enthusiasts
While I have many years of experience flying drones, I have barely dabbled my toes in the waters of more advanced and technical first-person view (FPV) vehicles. This is the perspective with which I reviewed the DJI O3 Air Unit, which is a camera and image transmission system designed for hobbyists who don’t mind getting their hands dirty with screwdrivers and soldering tools.
Comments / 0