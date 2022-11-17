ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Thanksgiving travel this year will look a lot like the pre-pandemic era

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CJy8_0jEQAa2800

Given how crowded airports have been this year, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Thanksgiving travel is going to be packed this year. But you still might want to brace yourself if you’re about to hit the road.

AAA says 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this year, a 1.5% increase over 2021 and the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record since the group began tracking travel in 2000. (That's a little shy of the 2019 level, which saw 56 million passengers hit the road.)

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, in a statement . “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

If you’re flying, the trip could be especially frustrating . Not only are carriers dealing with staff shortages and, in many cases, a reduced number of flights , but the overall number of people taking to the skies is expected to be up 8% compared to last year. Some 4.5 million Americans will fly to their destination. Brace yourself for long lines at the TSA and a possible shortage of parking spaces.

In general, though, people drive to their destinations. Nearly 49 million people are expected to take to the road. Wed., Nov. 23, will be the busiest day, but expect to encounter heaver than usual congestion starting the day before.

If you’re hitting the road on the 23rd, it’s best to avoid travel between 11:00 a.m. and 8 p.m., says AAA. The worst travel times on the 24th will be from 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. For the next three days, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be the most congested.

How bad will the roads be? AAA has some estimates on the increases over typical traffic some cities will see:

Atlanta: I-85 South from Clairmont Rd. to MLK Jr Dr. will see a 105% increase.

Chicago: I-290 West from Morgan St to Wolf Rd will see a 99% bump.

Los Angeles: I-5 South, between Colorado St and Florence Ave can expect a surge of 144%.

New York: If you’re traveling I-278 South, expect a 158% increase between I-495 and Sixth Ave.

Seattle: Look for an 86% increase along I-5 South, from WA-18 to WA-7.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—KPMG says prices falling 15% look ‘conservative’

The American middle class is at the end of an era

Meet the 30-year-old who just became Europe’s wealthiest millennial after inheriting half of the Red Bull empire

Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire ‘was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas’ who all dated each other

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
CNN

These tips will make your Thanksgiving travel go smoother

This year's Thanksgiving travel season will be the biggest since the start of the pandemic and the third largest for travel in the last 20 years. CNN's Pete Muntean reports on the viral tips and hacks to beat the holiday rush.
Fortune

‘We are determined to go on’: Faced with blackouts, Ukrainian businesses are rationing electricity and preparing for a winter with little heat and power

Yurii Zhaivoronok and Denys Levchenko, co-founders, Creative Depo, in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Vitalii Gyrin, a 38-year-old Kyiv-based CEO, starts his working days at 5:30 AM with a double espresso and a walk with his dog. Then come the phone calls and group texts with his staff to guess how many hours of power they might have that day—and which of their services might be disrupted.
Western Iowa Today

AAA Predicts Increase in Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

(Updated) AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. Most travelers will drive to...
Fortune

Fortune

244K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy