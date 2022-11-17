ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt, TX

City of Hewitt mourning loss of longtime former mayor

By Joey Horta
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
The City of Hewitt is mourning the loss of a longtime leader.

City Council Member Charles Turner has died.

According to the city, 'Charlie' grew up in Waco and moved to Hewitt in 1977.

Turner was first elected to Hewitt City council in 1981 and went on to serve for several terms over the next four decades.

He was also the mayor for about 20 years.

Turner leaves behind a wife, a son, and two granddaughters.

The city posted on its Facebook page, saying Turner's death is a "great loss."

25 News KXXV and KRHD

