Commanders-Texans Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Commanders are road favorites in Week 11 against the Texans as they attempt to win their fourth straight road game.

Heinicke is 3-1 since taking over for Carson Wentz and has rewarded bettors with a lucrative 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS) mark over that span. The fifth-year signal-caller faces a Texans’ defense allowing 212.9 passing yards per game (16th).

Houston has lost seven of its last eight games and has posted a disappointing 3-4-1 ATS mark over that span. The Texans are winless (0-3-1) at home this season and have been outscored 100-71 over that stretch, resulting in a 2-2 ATS record.

Since the Texans joined the NFL in 2002, they have faced Washington four times and won three times with a 2-2 ATS record. The teams last met in in 2018,.

Commanders vs. Texans Odds

Moneyline: Commanders (-163) | Texans (+138)

Spread: WSH -3.5 (-110) | HOU +3.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Commanders Straight-Up Record: 5-5

Commanders Against The Spread Record: 5-4-1

Texans Straight-Up Record: 1-7-1

Texans Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Bet on Commanders-Texans at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

This game opened with Washington as only a 2.5-point road favorite but steamed to a 3.5-point demand after the club’s upset win over the Eagles on Monday night. The Commanders have been installed as underdogs in seven games and are road favorites for the third time. They posted a 1-1 ATS mark in the prior instances.

Houston owns the league’s fifth-worst scoring offense (16.6 points per game) and continue to lean heavily on rookie running back Dameon Pierce . The former Florida standout ranks third in rushing attempts (165), which has resulted in the fifth-most rushing yards (772) among all NFL running backs in just eight games. Pierce finds a tough matchup against a Commanders’ defense that has only allowed 61 rushing yards per game to running backs over the last four games.

Davis Mills has thrown one or fewer touchdowns in five of nine games this season and could struggle to find success through the air against a Washington defense that has only allowed one quarterback to top 275 passing yards this season.

