Merck's Keytruda Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Gastric Cancer Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK has announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial of its flagship anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, in gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction GEJ adenocarcinoma. The trial evaluated Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally...
Graybug Vision Agrees To Merge With Inflammatory Disease-Focused Biopharma
Graybug Vision Inc GRAY and CalciMedica Inc (CalciMedica) have announced a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will further develop CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora for inflammatory diseases, such as acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Secures $6M Via Private Placement
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM closed its private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 1.8 million of its common shares at a purchase price of $3.30 per share priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the company has issued to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million common shares. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company from the private placement were approximately $6 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes.
Can Cannabis Wean Chronic Pain Patients Off Opioids? South African Clinical Trial Aims To Find Out
A study in South Africa is looking into the effectiveness of cannabis as an alternative to opioids for chronic pain management. Touted as the first clinical trial of its kind in South Africa, the study will enroll 300 participants. Participants will be supplied with one year's worth of cannabis medication...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Gilead Sciences
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Cannabis Can Help Fibromyalgia, Says New Israeli Study, Confirming Previous Research
Living with fibromyalgia is challenging and painful. Those suffering from this illness also experience fatigue and cognitive difficulties that can provoke unpleasant ups and downs. A disorder that affects women twice as often as men thankfully can be treated with cannabis. A recent study published in Pain Practice found that...
