Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
There are college players who choose to use their NIL money for personal needs and wants, and then there are those players who use their platform - and sudden wealth - to help those in need. This week, while we give thanks for things we have, Michigan running back Blake...
CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back on-line. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
Events at Henderson castle, W.K. Kellogg Manor House and downtown Kalamazoo earn the city a top 10 spot on the list of best places to spend Thanksgiving in Michigan. Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house...in Kalamazoo. Tripping.com has rated the best cities in the state for turkey day and the Mall City comes in at #9. Here's what they had to say:
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
