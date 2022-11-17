ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26: Discover a community of makers, doers and retailers

MANCHESTER, NH – When it all started 10 years ago, Shop Small Saturday was a response to the wildly popular Black Friday – a day when holiday shoppers flooded malls and bigger retailers to snap up the best deals and put them “in the black” – with an end-of-year shopping spree to do the same for the little guys. Back then, what sounded altruistic still had an undertone of commercialism, as it was the brainchild of American Express.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Members First Credit Union headquarters recognized for construction excellence

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union’s new headquarters, which opened in the fall of 2021, was recently recognized by Construction Resource magazine. The publication awarded construction manager Sullivan Construction the Excellence in Design/Build Award for the work they did at 7 Salmon St., in Manchester. Construction Resource...
MANCHESTER, NH
95.9 WCYY

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
NECN

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
US News and World Report

Fed's Collins Declines to Say How Far Fed Will Hike Rates

BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins on Friday declined to say how far the central bank will need to raise rates given uncertainty over the economic outlook. Fed rate rises this year have been swift and put monetary policy in a “different phase,” Collins told...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Tompkins named to serve as next NHTI president

CONCORD, NH –The Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) have selected a career educator skilled in community college innovation to be the next president of NHTI-Concord’s Community College. Dr. Patrick Tompkins, currently with the Virginia Community College System, was selected from a pool of over 60 applicants and will assume his new role on February 1, 2023.
CONCORD, NH
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

