Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?
A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
Dan’s Daily: Patrick Kane Trade Chatter Increases, Penguins Show Up
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With one story, everything is about to change on the NHL trade market. Our colleague, Jimmy Murphy in Boston, didn’t drop a bombshell, but he stopped just short. The NHL trade rumors are about to pick up around Patrick Kane, and the Boston Bruins’ red-hot start puts them at the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds, the wisecracking former star of Two Guys a Girl and Pizza Place (plus some other stuff I’ve never heard of), is meeting with potential Ottawa Senators ownership groups. The Washington Capitals are getting lowercased and lost again. And, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a Ric Flair and finished a full 60 minutes, to the delight of themselves and their coach.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Move Closer to Big Trade, Penguins Feel the Love
The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 21
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 21 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Dan’s Daily: Hextall Looking on Trade Market, the Devils Becoming Elite?
No dateline today. Home. I promptly celebrated by oversleeping and getting to Dan’s Daily an hour late. Elliotte Friedman didn’t dive into specifics because Ron Hextall hates the NHL trade rumors, but Friedman specifically cited the Penguins as actively looking. Sidney Crosby was honored as the NHL’s No. 1 star, Dave Molinari tacked the Jason Zucker question, Patrice Bergeron joined the 1000-point club, the New Jersey Devils cannot be stopped, the New York Islanders keep winning, and frustration is building within the Washington Capitals.
Penguins Keep it Simple, Ground Jets for 2nd Win in a Row, 3-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It took more than 40 minutes for the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-3) to light the lamp. And when they finally did, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker continued their run of piling up points. Zucker and Malkin worked a little give-and-go at the top of the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1) zone, which ended when Zucker blasted a one-timer past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Penguins Notebook: Malkin’s Milestone; Right Back at it
Evgeni Malkin played an outstanding game for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 3-0 victory in Winnipeg Saturday night. He’s done that more than a few times over the 999 in which he’s appeared since entering the NHL in 2006-07. Malkin hasn’t done much against Chicago to pad any...
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
Crosby Named NHL’s No. 1 Star of Week
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week for the period that ended Sunday. He had 11 points in four games, including 10 during the three-game road trip that ended with a 5-3 victory in Chicago Sunday. That included four-point efforts in Minnesota last Thursday and another four-pointer against the Blackhawks, sandwiching a two-assist performance in Winnipeg Saturday.
Penguins Grades: Patient Pens Finally Play Full 60 Minutes in 3-0 Win; Why it Matters (+)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — “I think we’re making we’re making progress. This was one of our more conscientious games,” Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Playing the one-goal game is a really good experience for us to go through, because you have to be diligent with the puck, and you have to make sure you have an element of patience associated with your game, so you don’t force something that’s not there. And I thought in the third period, our guys did a really good job.”
