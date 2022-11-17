DWG Kia part ways with top laners Nuguri, Burdol

Top laners Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon are looking for new teams after departing League of Legends side DWG Kia.

The pair split games this year, with Nuguri getting the starting nod for most of the season. However, Burdol played in the LCK Summer Playoffs and regional finals.

The move ends Nuguri’s second tour of duty with DWG Kia. He was with the organization from 2017-21 before joining FPX. He rejoined DWG Kia last April.

–Field Level Media

