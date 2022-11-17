ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

Summers named parade grand marshal

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Terry J. Summers will serve as the grand marshal of Sunday’s 2022 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House. As a husband, father, grandfather, business owner and community leader, Summers has continually shown his commitment, dedication and service to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Paint Valley ADAMH announces ‘Write In Red’ scholarship contest winners

CHILLICOTHE — The ninth-annual Write In Red — Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-28, for all middle and high school students in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators

A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
LOCKLAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December

DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

