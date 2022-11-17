Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Summers named parade grand marshal
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Terry J. Summers will serve as the grand marshal of Sunday’s 2022 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House. As a husband, father, grandfather, business owner and community leader, Summers has continually shown his commitment, dedication and service to the...
Record-Herald
Paint Valley ADAMH announces ‘Write In Red’ scholarship contest winners
CHILLICOTHE — The ninth-annual Write In Red — Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-28, for all middle and high school students in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
WLWT 5
Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators
A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
