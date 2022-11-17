X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy was cutting a rug at the GQ Man of the Year afterparty. Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for his friend after 3 hours of dancing without a real break. The videos are all over Twitter, and the result will probably bring a smile to your face. Other stuff happened at the ceremony, like Andrew Garfield being honored. (Daredevil star Charlie Cox managed to get a good joke in on his friend when he introduced the "third best Spider-Man", his words not mine!) But, when the serious business was over, it was time to hit the dance floor and no one hit the scene quite like the X-Men star. Check out some of the videos for yourself down below courtesy of @mcclafloy and @somuchhappenin_.

2 DAYS AGO