Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Henry Thomas Talks About Filming E.T. in Chronological Order (Exclusive)
It has been more than 40 years since E.T. became a pop culture phenomenon, etching the image of a young Henry Thomas into the collective imaginations of Gen-X for life.The movie was considered revolutionary for its time, innovating practical and visual effects, warming hearts, and introducing the world two not just Thomas, but another child star who would go on to great things, Drew Barrymore. Unlike most huge blockbuster movies, E.T. was shot in chronological order. That requires a lot of advance planning by the filmmakers, but in the case of a movie with a lot of child actors also likely helped ease any studio worries about continuity if somebody has a growth spurt during production.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Prodigy Is Headed to Blu-ray
The crew fo the USS Protostar in Star Trek: Prodigy is beaming down to Blu-ray for the first time. Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment have announced that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD in January. The home media release collects the first 10 episodes of Star Trek's first-ever series aimed at younger viewers. The series follows a group of young characters who escape from a prison colony via a lost experimental Starfleet starship, the Protostar. With the help of an Emergency Training Hologram modeled on Kathryn Janeway, the famous captain of the USS Voyager seen in Star Trek: Voyager, the crew tries to make the journey toward Starfleet space and do some good along the way.
ComicBook
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
ComicBook
How Warner Bros. Messed Up Their Deal With Aquaman and The Conjuring Director James Wan
Things have not been going great for Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months. In April, Discovery bought up Warner Bros. from AT&T, a purchase that left the resulting company tens of billions of dollars in debt. Since then, executives have gone on a cost-cutting spree that has hurt their relationship with Hollywood creatives as well as the audience, who have felt disappointed and betrayed by the radical moves the company has made. In order to save $3 billion toward its debt, Warners has lost about $20 billion in market value as the stock dropped like a rock.
ComicBook
X-Men Star James McAvoy Dancing Video Has Marvel Fans Shaking
X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy was cutting a rug at the GQ Man of the Year afterparty. Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for his friend after 3 hours of dancing without a real break. The videos are all over Twitter, and the result will probably bring a smile to your face. Other stuff happened at the ceremony, like Andrew Garfield being honored. (Daredevil star Charlie Cox managed to get a good joke in on his friend when he introduced the "third best Spider-Man", his words not mine!) But, when the serious business was over, it was time to hit the dance floor and no one hit the scene quite like the X-Men star. Check out some of the videos for yourself down below courtesy of @mcclafloy and @somuchhappenin_.
François Ozon Unveils First Image For New Film ‘My Crime’
Prolific French director François Ozon has released the first image for his upcoming period drama My Crime and confirmed the presence of rising actresses Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Rebecca Marder in the cast. Ozon posted the image on his Twitter account and also announced that Gaumont would release the film in France on March 3, 2023. The release date suggests a potential world premiere at the 73rd Berlinale, running February 16-26 2023. Ozon’s last film Peter von Kant world premiered there as the opener this year and he also debuted Water On Burning Rocks (2000), 8 Women (2002) Angel (2007), Ricky (2009)...
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Look Released, Film Will Have Six Animation Styles
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to visit a number of different dimensions. A new interview with Empire Magazine is teasing six visual styles for the next Miles Morales adventure. Producer Phil Lord spoke to the publication about what they learned from Netflix's The Mitchells Vs The Machines and how it carried over to Spider-Verse's sequel. Now, the first movie was really easy on the eyes, so this kind of talk is going to ratchet the hype up again. In the brief teaser that released last year, it was clear that there would be some animation switch-ups for sure. Check out what else Lord had to say before.
Helen Mirren says she loves ex Liam Neeson 'deeply,' but they 'were not meant to be together'
Helen Mirren touched on her breakup with Liam Neeson after the couple dated from 1980 to 1985. The actress expressed they're better off as friends.
ComicBook
Ross Marquand Says He Would Jump at Chance to Return to Marvel (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand would love the chance to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. The Aaron actor replaced Hugo Weaving as The Red Skull in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, appearing as the gatekeeper to the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. Hugo Weaving's Red Skull clashed with Chris Evans' Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. After Weaving and Marvel couldn't agree on a contract, the studio pivoted to Marquand instead. Marquand talked everything Marvel on the red carpet for The Walking Dead finale, where the topic of a Red Skull return was broached.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
ComicBook
Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death
Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Horror Series Returns to Streaming After Surprise Removal
One of Netflix's earliest originals, Hemlock Grove, was removed from the streaming platform entirely last month, with Deadline confirming today that FilmRise has struck a deal to bring the project back to their streaming platforms. The removal came as a major surprise to audiences, given that it marked one of Netflix's first forays into original genre storytelling nearly a decade ago, and because subscribers have often assumed Netflix originals would stay on the service indefinitely. The FilmRise deal also included securing rights for the TV series Hannibal, which came from Bryan Fuller and reimagined the deadly legacy of Hannibal Lecter.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
Comments / 0