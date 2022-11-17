Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week Twelve: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) will be looking to extend their winning streak on the road this Sunday as they face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field. After picking up their first road win of the season this past Sunday over the Denver Broncos (3-7), the Raiders will be turning their attention to the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Davante Adams Twists Knife in Patrick Surtain II After OT TD
In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders' marque stars like Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Davante Adams produced when it really mattered, the Denver Broncos' go-to-guys disappeared. That's been the repetitive storyline of Denver's entire season, and one which is lurching inevitably towards the organization firing yet another head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for ‘Crying’ by End of Game
PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11. Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12: Perine, Slayton
The Week 12 waiver wire report is here, and we have three Thanksgiving games on Thursday, a full slate on Sunday, and a Monday night matchup with no teams on a bye. Hopefully, that means all your best options will be available. A few more players were added to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-27 Week 11 Loss to Chiefs
The Chargers were defeated 30-27 by the Chiefs Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fifth loss of the season:. The Chiefs offense was hampered with injuries to three of their primary pass-catchers, but Travis Kelce was plenty enough to exploit the Chargers' secondary. Kelce...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Loss vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts came into this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles hoping to build off their win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the Colts could pull off the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's home debut, falling to the Eagles 17-16. Although the Colts led the Eagles 13-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Indy failed to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to them and let the Eagles back into the game to steal the victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Next Gen Stat Shows How Well Bengals’ O-Line Played Against Steelers’ Star T.J. Watt
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow and the offense moved the ball up and down the field throughout the game, scoring four touchdowns in the process. Cincinnati was so successful on offense because the offensive line protected Burrow. He was sacked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jason Pierre-Paul, Broderick Washington Underscore Ravens Depth on Defense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While much of the attention was focused on Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith and the Ravens secondary, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul might have had the best game in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Pierre-Paul had one sack, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 11’s OT Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos are on the verge of yet another losing season and are all but eliminated from the playoffs. The Broncos got swept by the Las Vegas Raiders and sit 0-3 in divisional games this season with three more chances left. While the Broncos did make some changes on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders BREAKING: DE Chase Young Activated to 53-Man Roster
NOV 21 CHASE YOUNG BACK Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster. This means Young could make his season debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, tore his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFLPA Investigating Concussion Status of Rams QB Matthew Stafford
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion for the second time in three weeks, and the NFL players union is looking into the situation. The NFLPA is “monitoring” how the team handles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields Injured During Yet Another Failed Final Drive
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears continued playing the quarterback run card Sunday and got what teams eventually get with this in the NFL. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury trying to run with the ball on first down during the start of a failed two-minute drill, and once again they came away losers in a last-gasp effort during a 27-24 loss to Atlanta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley
View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Captain David Andrews: ‘Chance’ To Return This Season?
FOXBORO — New England Patriots center David Andrews may see the gridiron again in 2022, after all. The Patriots six-time team captain suffered what was originally reported as a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Andrews underwent tests on Monday to determine its severity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns
The Browns decision to move 2021 first round pick Greg Newsome II into the slot after having such a promising rookie season opposite Denzel Ward has proven to be a wise one. Even though the transition for Newsome has been a bumpy one for Newsome, which shouldn't be surprising considering his lack of experience in the role, but the longer term vision for the corner position is encouraging..
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
