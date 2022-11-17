The Indianapolis Colts came into this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles hoping to build off their win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the Colts could pull off the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's home debut, falling to the Eagles 17-16. Although the Colts led the Eagles 13-3 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Indy failed to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to them and let the Eagles back into the game to steal the victory.

