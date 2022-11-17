Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
losalamosreporter.com
Petition Asking Council To Get Community Input On Final Draft Of Nuisance Ordinance Before Voting
There is a petition that is going in front of Council on the Tuesday, Nov. 29, and I want to get the word out about it. The petition is asking the Council to make sure that it is getting community feedback on the Chapter 18 nuisance code “final draft” before deciding on it and before deciding the fate of the Community Development Advisory Board.
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Hear About Los Alamos Community Seed Library
Rotary friend Jolanta Tuzel, left, and Eva Jacobson from Mesa Public Libraries sort seeds into packets. Tuzel shared hundreds of seeds she had collected from her family garden including Queen Anne’s Lace, Coneflower, and Indian Blanket. Photo by Linda Hull. Rotarian Skip King with Echinacea seeds sorted to give...
losalamosreporter.com
County Council Public Hearing And Presentation For Chapter 18 Nuisance Code Update Set For Nov. 29
The Los Alamos County Council will hear a request from the Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) to amend the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code, with a comprehensive update through Ordinance 02-334 to be considered for adoption, during a public hearing and presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Interested community members can attend in person at 1000 Central Ave., Los Alamos in the County Council Chambers, or join remotely using the following Zoom link.
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Teacher Lynn Ovaska And Her Students Featured On NBC Nightly News Sunday
Los Alamos High School teacher Lynn Ovaska and her students were featured Sunday evening on NBC Nightly News in a segment called ‘Changing Lives With Letters’ which may be viewed at the following link. https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/changing-lives-with-letters-154724421696?fbclid=IwAR0kFogGnyNrwPxPRjsY_VlKaKdXAy6cNi58qujB9yHQpnJ4ymiJDLFdwcc.
losalamosreporter.com
Pueblo Neighbors And LANL Partner For Fire Mitigation
The entire supply of wood was collected over the course of four days and distributed to local Pueblos. Photo Courtesy LANL. In early October, tribal members from the Accord pueblos of San Ildefonso, Santa Clara, Cochiti and Jemez picked up hundreds of cords of free firewood from the Lab, helping repurpose timber that was cleared during on-site forest fire mitigation efforts this year.
losalamosreporter.com
Pueblo De San Ildefonso Seeks First Executive Director To Manage Newly-Formed Housing Authority
San Ildefonso is seeking the first Executive Director to manage the newly-formed San Ildefonso Housing Authority (SIHA), In its first year of operation, SIHA already has a next year budget of $5 million for new housing and rehabilitation projects. The organization has 49 units of HUD assisted family housing under management.
losalamosreporter.com
Donations To Winter Clothing Drive Help Los Alamos JJAB Serve 26 Youth
Los Alamos JJAB works closely with families in the Los Alamos community to facilitate resources for their needs during difficult times. As part of this work, JJAB raises money each year from the community to buy winter jackets and boots for youth during the cold season. This year, JJAB raised $2100, which allowed them to provide winter clothes for 26 children and youth.
losalamosreporter.com
County’s Planning Process Is Broken For Golf Course And Other Projects
I remain disappointed by the county’s golf course planning process. It has been needlessly divisive, causing conflict between user communities that are very open to compromise. No user community wants a fancy destination golf course, nor a fancy driving range, nor an extensive rebuild. The golf community’s priorities, from...
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Ramsey/Riglin
Marilyn and the late Gerald F. Ramsey of Los Alamos, NM, James and Robin Riglin of Philipsburg, PA and Pamela and Scott Redden of New Milford, PA would like to announce the engagement of Paige Alesse Ramsey and Jacob Daniel Riglin. Paige is a 2010 graduate of Los Alamos High School and has her Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University. Jacob has his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University. Both are employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory. They plan to tie the knot in October 2023. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
losalamosreporter.com
County: No ACT Bus Services Thursday And Friday In Observance Of Thanksgiving Holiday
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no Atomic City Transit (ACT) regular bus and paratransit services scheduled in Los Alamos and White Rock on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular service will resume Monday, Nov. 28. Route 3 and 2 peak services will remain suspended...
New measures sought to retain, recruit law enforcement in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement in the state is working hard to retain and recruit new officers but says they need help from the legislature. “..Became quite clear there is not one silver bullet to deal with addressing these recruitment and retention issues,” says Deputy Chief Troy Weisler from New Mexico State Police. Members of […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Winter Classic Dec. 9-11 Features The New Mexico Ice Wolves
Los Alamos County Community Services Department has partnered with the Los Alamos Hockey Association (LAHA) to bring a 3-day hockey event to our Los Alamos County outdoor ice rink: The Los Alamos Winter Classic, Dec. 9–11, 2022. The Los Alamos Winter Classic will host teams from El Paso, Amarillo,...
errorsofenchantment.com
Parents Rights win at APS school board
The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
generalaviationnews.com
Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque
Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
KOAT 7
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
KRQE News 13
High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14
Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New...
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
