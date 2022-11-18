ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

TikTok's E-Boy haircut trend explained

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Social media has become the modern-day destination for inspiration on pretty much everything – whether that be home decor, fashion, beauty or hairstyles.

TikTok certainly isn't an exception, with millions of users heading to the platform for quick and easy tutorials to master the art.

But now, there seems to be one haircut for men that everyone's going wild for the E-Boy hairstyle. And we're here to break it down for those who remain blissfully unaware...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTdA8_0jEQ5VQH00


The TikTok "wet mop" look has become the most requested haircut amongst barbers. It's shorter on the sides and back, complete with a longer, messier look on top.

Think along the lines of Noah Beck and Bryce Hall, who have undoubtedly contributed to its widespread popularity.


@noahbeck

📸🎞️


@brycehall

can’t lie 😈


"The wet mop hairstyle is a modified bowl cut," hairstylist Devin Toth told PopSugar . "If the Beatles or Justin Bieber had wavy hair instead of smooth, straight hair, it would resemble the current 'wet mop haircut.'"

"Any face shape that would look good with long bangs will look good with this haircut," Toth added. "So, a long face or someone with a large forehead would appreciate this trend."

As for how it's achieved at home?

Popular TikTok user Jacob ( @jacob.jay_14 ) demonstrated the easy method, by blowdrying the hair before brushing it forward, ensuring knots are taken out with a comb.

He then applies a texturising salt spray and proceeds to brush it out and adds hairspray. Then, using a barrel brush, he blow dries the ends in an upward motion before messing it up.

"I love it," one fan wrote, while another reiterated: "I absolutely love your tutorial… You’re awesome!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively's "Wallpaper" Nails Are Surprisingly on Trend

The idea for Blake Lively's latest manicure came from a very unlikely place. On Nov. 17, the actor attended the American Cinematheque Awards with nails inspired by her Ralph Lauren dress . . . or her wallpaper. The look, which was created by her go-to manicurist Elle Gerstein, featured floral...
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Parade

From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022

Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
POPSUGAR

I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure

Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign

Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Indy100

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed in July 2021 that people who have purchased the medium-sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 13 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small).Sign up to...
Parade

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Baby News With Sweet Photos on Instagram

The 69-year-old Irish-American actor recently welcomed another grandchild into the world and shared the delightful news with a carousel of images on Instagram. "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome," the happy grandfather shared alongside two adorable snaps of the newborn.
The Guardian

Anti-ageing serums: 10 of the best

There comes a point when skin loses collagen and elasticity, and the renewal process completely slows down. That’s when that peachy, bouncy, bright and blemish-free face you once had seems like a distant memory. It is a big concern for many people, but if we are being honest, mainly women – hence “anti-ageing” is one of the most searched words on Google. But I have a lot of issues with the term “anti-ageing”. If I listed them all we’d be in War and Peace territory, but essentially I think this negative concept does us no favours. There is absolutely nothing wrong with ageing (surely, if nothing else it is a sign that you are still alive) and for the sake of the brands who continue to push a youth-obsessed agenda, wrinkles are not the worst thing to happen to a woman. I say all this knowing that it probably falls on many deaf ears because most women I know – particularly over 35 – want younger skin. So I’m not here to convince you to embrace your wrinkles, but I will advise a more positive approach. Think of skin in terms of replenishing and nourishing it so it is in optimal health. A hardworking serum from tried, tested and trusted brands like these will help. The formulas to look out for should include: peptides, to help with collagen and elastin production to give you plumper skin; Vitamin C is great for brightening; retinol is excellent for increasing skin cell turnover and smoothing skin texture, and niacinamide will improve skin tone. And, then, don’t forget the SPF. Because if there’s one thing that will slow down the process of ageing it’s a decent sunscreen.
The Independent

Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth

Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast

Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at her haters for trashing her newest podcast. The former Real Housewives of New York star left the show in 2019 after many years as one of the show’s main attractions. She hasn’t been shy about telling her fans how she feels about the Housewives show as a whole… and […] The post Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Harper's Bazaar

The Buzzy Shoe Brand Worn by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Is Having a Major Sale

Larroudé has been in the footwear game only since December 2020, but it's quickly become one of my go-to brands. Cofounder and designer Marina Larroudé has a knack for designing sky-high heels (which I consider true staples for the semi-post-pandemic, "Everything's back, baby!" era we're in) that aren't just wearable but also extremely compliment prone.
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy