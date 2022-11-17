Read full article on original website
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina
Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would. Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as...
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did. In the locker room after the match, the team was spotted in a frenzy -- water spraying, everyone...
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
Mexico's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Soccer is loved in Mexico and has been a part of the country's culture for years. But while the country has been fortunate enough to make many World Cup appearances, that hasn’t always translated to success in the tournament. Mexico has competed in nearly every tournament since the inaugural...
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from that nation. Whereas a team like Real Madrid can sign anyone from anywhere in the world, the Brazilian national team can only field players if they have Brazilian lineage.
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
‘We Are Very Frustrated': World Cup Teams in Qatar Ax Pro-LGBTQ Armbands After FIFA Threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
Which Players in Qatar Have Won a World Cup?
France is on a mission to win another World Cup title in Qatar, but there are other players chasing a second trophy on soccer’s biggest stage. Only 21 players in history have won two World Cups, and Pelé is the only player in history to win three. No one has been able to capture a second title since 2002, when Ronaldo and Cafu pulled off the feat with Brazil.
England Routs Iran With Three First-Half Goals
England is on the board in Qatar. The first match of Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup is off to being a complete rout. England has already scored three first-half goals in their Group B clash. It all started with Jude Bellingham, the youngest player on England’s World Cup...
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
