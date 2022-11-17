ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

1049 The Edge

Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes

There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
Who Has Better High School Football: Michigan Or Ohio?

Michigan and Ohio debate over who's better in literally EVERYTHING. One of the longest debated topics is high school football and who is better. Well, Detroit King, the No. 1 high school football team in Michigan visited Moeller High School, the No.1 team in Ohio. Both teams have well-known reputations...
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends

The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Detroit Being Eyeballed As Destination For SummerSlam In 2023

There's a rumor worth talking about as there are a few reports going around that World Wrestling Entertainment is eyeballing Detroit as the location for their SummerSlam showcase event for 2023. Thousands noticed the rumor from multiple sources who say Detroit may be the location, although the venue has not been identified:
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three

The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
