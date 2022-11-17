Read full article on original website
Up North Away From Almost Everything: Eagle Harbor in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes
There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Who Has Better High School Football: Michigan Or Ohio?
Michigan and Ohio debate over who's better in literally EVERYTHING. One of the longest debated topics is high school football and who is better. Well, Detroit King, the No. 1 high school football team in Michigan visited Moeller High School, the No.1 team in Ohio. Both teams have well-known reputations...
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Pizza Vending Machine In Ann Arbor Shuts Down After Only 5 Months
After all the hype and amazement that went into it, the vending machine that slides out an entire pizza has been shut down in Ann Arbor after only being active for 5 months, with a statement released by the company, PizzaForno, that makes the machines:. PizzaForno has found alternate locations...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Detroit Being Eyeballed As Destination For SummerSlam In 2023
There's a rumor worth talking about as there are a few reports going around that World Wrestling Entertainment is eyeballing Detroit as the location for their SummerSlam showcase event for 2023. Thousands noticed the rumor from multiple sources who say Detroit may be the location, although the venue has not been identified:
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
First time Powerball player from Michigan wins $1 million prize
LANSING, MI -- Joni Thompson had never played Powerball before, but thanks to the hype surrounding the world-record $2.040 billion jackpot, she decided to finally break down and buy a ticket. Little did she know that she was about to become Michigan’s newest millionaire after she matched all five white...
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
