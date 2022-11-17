Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Mason Holidays Light Parade to feature Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Before and after the Mason Holidays Light Parade visitors can check out the Mason Area Historical Museum filled with Christmas decorations and visit Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. You can visit the Museum and visit Santa before the parade from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and...
WILX-TV
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People lined the streets of Downtown Jackson for its Christmas parade Friday. The parade featured floats, a hot air jubilee, live music and even an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Edward Hatfield has been helping organize the event since the beginning. He said it started...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
WILX-TV
Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Goose Food Drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign returned for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police (MSP). On Saturday, they raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated. Michigan State Troopers had their patrol...
WILX-TV
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help ring bells across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is already kicking off in Mid-Michigan, one of the busiest times of the year. The Capital Area Salvation Army has started ringing its bells for the season, but they need help. They’re looking for volunteers to help ring bells in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.
WILX-TV
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”. The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented...
WILX-TV
West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Some Branch County firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking with a puppy. It wasn’t a call the Coldwater Firefighters expected to get. A puppy named Whip reportedly got into fentanyl and overdosed on the drug. Her owners brought Whip into the fire station, where she received two doses of Narcan to counteract the drug.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses. The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m. The fall exhibit will be...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Department to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27. They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission. The event will take...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Windy start to the week, snow removal reminder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022. Average High: 45º Average...
WILX-TV
Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday. Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch. The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two...
WILX-TV
Lansing LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado Springs night club shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan’s LGBTQ community are concerned about their safety following an alleged hate crime that took place at a Gay Bar called Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead. Ben Dowd is the president of Lansing Pride, a queer community advocacy group....
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
WILX-TV
$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area. The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state. The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use...
WILX-TV
Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit...
WILX-TV
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
WILX-TV
Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has caused Michigan State fans to be moved down to the lower decks of Spartan Stadium. On Saturday, MSU faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium a day after Mid-Michigan was hit with lake-effect snow. Due to the conditions after the snowfall, MSU closed off the east upper deck for the game.
WILX-TV
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Diagnosing strokes with A.I.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke, and every three and a half minutes someone dies from one. Quick treatment is critical to survival. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes quicker than ever before. Every 40 seconds,...
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
Comments / 0