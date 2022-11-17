ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People lined the streets of Downtown Jackson for its Christmas parade Friday. The parade featured floats, a hot air jubilee, live music and even an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Edward Hatfield has been helping organize the event since the beginning. He said it started...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help ring bells across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is already kicking off in Mid-Michigan, one of the busiest times of the year. The Capital Area Salvation Army has started ringing its bells for the season, but they need help. They’re looking for volunteers to help ring bells in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses. The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m. The fall exhibit will be...
HILLSDALE, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Windy start to the week, snow removal reminder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022. Average High: 45º Average...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday. Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch. The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado Springs night club shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Mid-Michigan’s LGBTQ community are concerned about their safety following an alleged hate crime that took place at a Gay Bar called Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead. Ben Dowd is the president of Lansing Pride, a queer community advocacy group....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area. The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state. The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has caused Michigan State fans to be moved down to the lower decks of Spartan Stadium. On Saturday, MSU faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium a day after Mid-Michigan was hit with lake-effect snow. Due to the conditions after the snowfall, MSU closed off the east upper deck for the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Diagnosing strokes with A.I.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke, and every three and a half minutes someone dies from one. Quick treatment is critical to survival. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes quicker than ever before. Every 40 seconds,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI

