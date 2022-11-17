Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Lions-Canyon area playoff highlights
Check out all the big plays from the Brownwood’s 10th victory of the season as the Lions advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Check out all the game videos of the entire season HERE. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Winning State
I love this time of the year – playoff football – and I have been privileged down through the years to be around some great State Championship football teams. I’ve also been around some great football teams that were not State Champions. What’s the difference? Obviously I’m not somebody who can figure that out.
Brownwood Fire Department responds to Saturday structure fire
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. At 4:29 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. A...
Lady Lions finish fourth at Hamilton tournament after loss to Lorena
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth at the Hamilton basketball tournament, dropping the third-place game to Lorena, 61-39, Saturday afternoon. Brownwood couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime, and 52-26 through three quarters. The Lady Lions shot just 23 percent...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 21-27
Early at Brownwood, 2:15 p.m. Brownwood at Brady, 2 p.m. Early at Jim Ned, 11:45 a.m. Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. GIRLS AND BASKETBALL. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. MEN’S...
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Dragons post 2-3 tournament record; May girls fall to Newcastle
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons posted a 2-3 record at their own basketball tournament over the weekend. Bangs picked up wins over Early (30-19) and Brady (35-25), with losses against Eastland once and Clyde twice. Mason defeated Eastland in the tournament championship game. Bangs is back in action...
Lions basketball edged by Brady, 64-62, slips to 0-2
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 0-2 on the season with a narrow 64-62 road loss to the Class 3A Brady Bulldogs Tuesday morning. Still short-handed, the Lions led 21-16 after one quarter, 31-29 at halftime and 48-46 through three quarters, but were outscored 18-14 over the final eight minutes. Brownwood converted just 4 of 12 free throws in the final quarter.
Three-pointers spark Lady Lions’ 52-22 victory over Lady Horns
The Brownwood Lady Lions scored 13 consecutive points in the second period, fueled by a trio of three-pointers in succession, to distance themselves from the Early Lady Horns en route to a 52-22 non-district victory at Warren Gym Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Lions (4-4) were leading just 14-9 a mere...
Roy Neil Early
Roy Neil Early, 89, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene,. Funeral services for Roy are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Bangs First Baptist Church with Brother Pepper Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Bangs Cemetery. There is no visitation scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith, Blanket split basketball doubleheader; May girls fall
BROOKESMITH—The Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 7-1 on the season with a 50-30 victory over the Blanket Lady Tigers Monday. Brookesmith led 23-7 after one quarter, 31-12 at halftime, and 48-19 through three periods. Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs were Bailey Mendieta with 17 points, Nevaeh Neith...
Nila Helt
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
