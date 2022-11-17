Home health care worker charged with sexual assault
RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following a yearlong investigation, the East Greenbush Police Department has arrested Zaquawn Gordon, 29, of Watervliet. Gordon, who served as a home health care worker, is being charged with raping a 42-year-old female who was in his care.
Gordon has been remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail pending further court appearances. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Detective's Division at (518) 479-2525. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com .
