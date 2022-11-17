ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakeexpo.com

Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

SSM Health to provide new therapy services at Hartsfield YMCA

JEFFERSON CITY — SSM Health was awarded a five-year contract to have new outpatient physical therapy services at the Jefferson City area YMCA and is expected to offer what they're calling unique and advanced therapies specifically for women's health and wellness. "This partnership allows both organizations to work more...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

A meeting to address a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties

The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting together a meeting that could help Landowners. The meeting will gauge interest in forming a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties. Conservation Agent Cory Gregg describes the meeting, and what a Prescribed Burning Association is. My Ozarks...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)

Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Area high school hoops teams tip off new season

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several mid-Missouri high school basketball teams are getting some games in before Thanksgiving. Hickman and Battle both opened their seasons on Monday night. Hickman beat Blue Springs South 71-55 while Battle fell to Blue Springs 48-44. The Kewpies and Spartans will trade opponents Tuesday night. The...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri's D'Moi Hodge named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA — The second SEC men's basketball Player of the Week award went to a Missouri Tiger. D'Moi Hodge earned the honor after averaging 24 points per game last week. He scored a team-high 30 points in Missouri's victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 15. He tied for the team lead with 18 points in Sunday's win over Mississippi Valley State.
