lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
SSM Health to provide new therapy services at Hartsfield YMCA
JEFFERSON CITY — SSM Health was awarded a five-year contract to have new outpatient physical therapy services at the Jefferson City area YMCA and is expected to offer what they're calling unique and advanced therapies specifically for women's health and wellness. "This partnership allows both organizations to work more...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
myozarksonline.com
A meeting to address a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties
The Missouri Department of Conservation is putting together a meeting that could help Landowners. The meeting will gauge interest in forming a “Prescribed Burning Association” in Camden, Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede counties. Conservation Agent Cory Gregg describes the meeting, and what a Prescribed Burning Association is. My Ozarks...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
lakeexpo.com
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Boonville falls to Reeds Spring in State Quarterfinals
Boonville — The season comes to an end for the Boonville Pirates after a 21-7 loss to Reeds Spring in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. Pirates finish the season with an 8-5 record. Check out the highlights above.
ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
krcgtv.com
Area high school hoops teams tip off new season
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several mid-Missouri high school basketball teams are getting some games in before Thanksgiving. Hickman and Battle both opened their seasons on Monday night. Hickman beat Blue Springs South 71-55 while Battle fell to Blue Springs 48-44. The Kewpies and Spartans will trade opponents Tuesday night. The...
krcgtv.com
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA — The second SEC men's basketball Player of the Week award went to a Missouri Tiger. D'Moi Hodge earned the honor after averaging 24 points per game last week. He scored a team-high 30 points in Missouri's victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 15. He tied for the team lead with 18 points in Sunday's win over Mississippi Valley State.
