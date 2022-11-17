Ice Spice And Lil Tjay Participate In Bronx Thanksgiving Drive

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay brought festive glee to the Bronx with a turkey drive.

News12 The Bronx reports that the young rappers paid a visit to their hometown on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) and donated turkeys and other Thanksgiving necessities to “about 150 local families” in the area.

The holiday giveaway occurred at Fordham University, with families remaining in line for three hours as they patiently awaited their goods. All were “ grateful ” to the two young rappers for doing it.

One resident, speaking to the Bronx news outlet, expressed her gratitude, stating she was “beyond grateful” to be part of a community where local stars are “supporting everybody.” Other families gushed about having support when they were still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay even took the time to show love to their fans . Clips from their Instagram show the duo as they mounted vehicles and addressed the crowd at various points in the night, signing shirts and recording videos for their supporters.

