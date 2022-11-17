ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Ice Spice And Lil Tjay Participate In Bronx Thanksgiving Drive

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay brought festive glee to the Bronx with a turkey drive.

News12 The Bronx reports that the young rappers paid a visit to their hometown on Wednesday night (Nov. 16) and donated turkeys and other Thanksgiving necessities to “about 150 local families” in the area.

The holiday giveaway occurred at Fordham University, with families remaining in line for three hours as they patiently awaited their goods. All were “ grateful ” to the two young rappers for doing it.

One resident, speaking to the Bronx news outlet, expressed her gratitude, stating she was “beyond grateful” to be part of a community where local stars are “supporting everybody.” Other families gushed about having support when they were still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay even took the time to show love to their fans . Clips from their Instagram show the duo as they mounted vehicles and addressed the crowd at various points in the night, signing shirts and recording videos for their supporters.

Chris Brown is also getting into the holiday spirit, as he’s set to drop two new Christmas songs on Thursday (Nov. 17).

On Monday (Nov. 14), the 33-year-old took to his Instagram story to announce his upcoming X-mas themed singles. “2 CHRISTMAS (Songs) Dropping The 17th,” he excitedly shared on his IG. The first is titled “It’s Giving Christmas,” with the second record titled “No Time Like Christmas.”

The two new tracks will mark the first time Chris has dropped a Christmas-related song since 2017’s “This X-Mas,” featuring Ella Mai.

