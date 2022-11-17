ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Will Al Horford stay with Celtics beyond this season?

Al Horford has already left the Celtics once for more money and there’s a chance it might happen again next summer, writes Sean Deveney of Heavy. The 37-year-old Horford said this week that he’d like to play another two or three seasons, so he’ll be looking for a contract that covers that time. Whether that keeps him in Boston will depend on the salary he’s willing to accept.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Playing it straight on a Tuesday night

It's best to keep it simple here on this quiet Tuesday, as both the NHL and NBA slates are relatively small. We're loading up a pair of straight bets, one for each league. As we scan the NHL board, the clearest spot for expected goals lies with Montreal. The Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres this evening, a team that has been far looser when skating as the visitor. The Sabres are allowing nearly 34 shots per game and 3.8 goals per game on the road, and they are not dictating the shot pace when away from Buffalo. Montreal is averaging 3.5 goals per game at home, and they have gone over their team total in seven of 10 home games this season.
GEORGIA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Kyrie Irving discusses 'learning journey' toward reinstatement

The Nets are listing Kyrie Irving as questionable to return Sunday from his suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. Irving hasn’t played since Nov. 1 due to the controversy, and the team gave him a list of six requirements that he had to complete before he could be reinstated.
BROOKLYN, NY
