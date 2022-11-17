ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

FOX2now.com

The top breakfast spots from St. Louis Magazine’s George Mahe

ST. LOUIS – Breakfast is for champions of this favored meal. You can eat breakfast at any time and feel full. Many eateries around town serve it all day. Monday, George Mahe, the dining editor for St. Louis Magazine, stopped by with the December preview. See the top spots...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
CREVE COEUR, MO
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove

Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN

Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

Trolley Stop Bakery makes deep tracks in the StL baking community

A year ago, what was once The Baker’s Hub in Chesterfield, MO became Trolley Stop Bakery, a co-op bakery. This means that Trolley Stop Bakery provides a commercial kitchen and a place for bakers who do not have their own storefront — either by choice or inaccessibility — to sell their goods. Some of the other eateries housed in Trolley Stop include Trolley Track Cookie Company, The Tipsy Goat, Delectable Dough, and Swirly Girly Bakes.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

