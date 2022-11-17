CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO