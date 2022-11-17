Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
The top breakfast spots from St. Louis Magazine’s George Mahe
ST. LOUIS – Breakfast is for champions of this favored meal. You can eat breakfast at any time and feel full. Many eateries around town serve it all day. Monday, George Mahe, the dining editor for St. Louis Magazine, stopped by with the December preview. See the top spots...
Part of Bayer campus in Creve Coeur is purchased, with mixed-use development planned
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local developer has purchased 95 acres of the Bayer campus in Creve Coeur, with plans for a mixed-use development. Edwardsville-based private equity firm Fireside Financial bought the property at 10300 Olive Blvd. in September from Bayer, which said in February it would offer the western part of its campus for sale. The property, west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive, was purchased by Fireside affiliate 10300 Olive LLC for an undisclosed price, a spokesman said.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
FOX2now.com
Encore Consignment gives customers some show-stopping items for the home
ST. LOUIS – Encore Consignment is the ideal name for this company. Once you step inside their huge showrooms, you are sure to return again and again. Encore Consignment is the largest consignment business featuring home furnishings and décor. What’s better, when you buy today, you get to...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
List: St. Louis area ’50s themed diners
This holiday season, anyone seeking a little nostalgia should check out these diners with a 50s vibe.
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
Special commission moves multimillion-dollar Chesterfield development plan forward
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A multimillion-dollar development plan in downtown Chesterfield is one step closer to full approval. A special 12-member commission voted 9-3 to send the tax increment financing (TIF) to Chesterfield's city council. This was the third meeting of the TIF commission. According to Chesterfield City Administrator, Mike...
List: Support these local shops on Small Business Saturday
ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and so is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Large retailers offer sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you can help your neighbors by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday. American Express came...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Fun Places to Visit When You're Stoned in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
We thought you might enjoy this collection of the most fun places to enjoy your recreational marijuana in St. Louis. There's just so much to see and giggle at out there.
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove
Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
Student Life
Trolley Stop Bakery makes deep tracks in the StL baking community
A year ago, what was once The Baker’s Hub in Chesterfield, MO became Trolley Stop Bakery, a co-op bakery. This means that Trolley Stop Bakery provides a commercial kitchen and a place for bakers who do not have their own storefront — either by choice or inaccessibility — to sell their goods. Some of the other eateries housed in Trolley Stop include Trolley Track Cookie Company, The Tipsy Goat, Delectable Dough, and Swirly Girly Bakes.
